Covid-19 and the Design Sector: The New Normal Podcast Episode 7

You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk

This week, we welcome Penny Lee AKA The Brand Directoress (@B_Directoress) to the (virtual) booth, where we discuss how the Design sector has been impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic, what future changes to the industry this might precipitate and how students, graduates and job seekers interested in careers in this area can take advantage of the networks and free support currently being offered by professionals in this sector.

Join Chris Webb and Helen Armitage from the Careers and Employability Service at Sheffield Hallam University for another foray into the world of work, as told by Covid-19:

Our Presenters:

Helen Armitage - A Senior Employability Adviser for the College of Social Sciences and Arts at Sheffield Hallam University. Helen leads on the Hallam Career Mentoring Scheme and primarily supports the department of Art and Design with in-curriculum careers delivery.

Chris Webb - An Employability Adviser at Sheffield Hallam University, Chris supports the Gradvantage programme for final year students and graduates, as well as collaborating with the College of Business, Technology and Engineering on in-curriculum careers delivery.

Our Guest:

Penny Lee - A Creative Director and Brand Strategist who creates brand strategy and design for kick-ass women in business. Collaborating with agencies and women-led businesses to truly represent their vision. Working with an extensive network, bringing in the talent and expertise where needed for particular purposes for brands and businesses. Penny’s design career spans over 20 years and includes working in Amsterdam, co-founding Studio theGirls™ with clients including advertising legend and film director Johan Kramer, Lemz (IKEA), Tribal/DDB (KLM.com), Wink (Asics, Bacardi), Wieden + Kennedy (Levis), L’oreal Garnier and Philips to name but a few.

More recently, Penny moved back to the UK and set up CreativeMornings/Sheffield, WalkingWhiskeyWellness and #DoYourBusinessOutside - a business conference in the highlands of Scotland was created promoting a better working environment and TheBrandDirectoress - her independent studio, which brings over two decades of experience with international brands and agencies direct to the daring and ambitious.

Penny has also carried out teaching roles at MIADA (Modern International Art & Design Academy) Chongqing, China and Leeds Arts University.

Penny’s current mission is promoting the importance of finding our niche - how owning our own space is important and good for both happiness and business. Her niche is kick-ass women in business. Working with them to get their brand stories straight, finding their niche and upping their game. #Fuckitimgoingniche is occasionally available on limited edition tees and is always on the odd badge to help spread the message!

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Podcasts Tonight's guests include: Paul Grainger, Co-director of the Centre for Podcasts Tonight's guests include: Ken Skates MS Minister for Economy and Trans Podcasts Tonight's guests include: Gillian Keegan, Apprenticeship and Skills Mi

If you are interested in any of the discussion points raised in this podcast or have suggestions for future podcast episodes or guest speakers, please contact Chris or Helen on LinkedIn!

Further Reading/Listening:

Mental Health Awareness Week - https://www.mentalhealth.org.uk/campaigns/mental-health-awareness-week

Form Score - https://www.linkedin.com/company/formtoday/

Daisy May Cooper and Fearne Cotton: The Happy Place Podcast - https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/daisy-may-cooper/id1353058891?i=1000474914066

The Good Life Experience: 50/50 Project - https://www.thegoodlifeexperience.co.uk/news-blog/2020/3/19/50-jobs-for-50-creative-freelancers

The Intern - https://intern-mag.com/

The Allbright Collective - https://www.allbrightcollective.com/

UK Bounceback Loan Scheme - https://www.gov.uk/guidance/apply-for-a-coronavirus-bounce-back-loan

UK Self-Employment Support Grants - https://www.gov.uk/guidance/claim-a-grant-through-the-self-employment-income-support-scheme

Sheffield Hallam University Enterprise Support - https://careersconnect.shu.ac.uk/students-and-graduates/work-yourself