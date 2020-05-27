 
JULIETTE DAVIES – BRINGING THE EARLY YEARS SECTOR TOGETHER

#TeamEarlyChildhood Podcast 1: In this first episode I am interviewing Juls from @EY_Matters 

"Hello! Most of you will know me as Juls from EY Matters and I may have worked with you in my ‘real job’ as a Virtual PA / Admin through my company Virtual Support UK Ltd, where I specialise in in supporting various professionals and organisations in Early Years. I am the person behind EY Matters and also Co-Chair of the new and exciting Early Years Academy. Early Childhood is both my Heart and Passion. Thank you to each and every one of you for your continued support. I truly believe we are stronger together."

#TeamEarlyChildhood Podcast is presented by Aaron Bradbury - BA Hons, Med, PGCE, NPQICL, SFHEA, FSET, Principal Lecturer – Early Childhood & Early Years, Nottingham Institute of Education, Nottingham Trent University

Connect with Aaron:

Twitter: @AaronEarlyYears
Facebook: Aaron.Bradbury
Instagram: aaronearlyyears
Website: Early Years Reviews

Publications:

Bradbury, A. & Wynne, V. (2019) Apprenticeships In Tummons, J. (2019) PCET Learning and Teaching in the Post Compulsory Sector. London. Sage

Bradbury, A. & Wynne, V. (2020) The Apprentice’s Guide to End Point Assessment. London. Learning Matters (Published September 2020)

Current: Bradbury, A. & Garvey, D. (2020) A-Z of Early Childhood Theorists. London. Learning Matters (Published December 2020)

