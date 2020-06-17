 
DAVID AND ANNA FROM PAINTPOTS – DISCUSSING HUMANITY AND THE CHILD IN THE EARLY YEARS

#TeamEarlyChildhood Podcast 5 - I am interviewing David and Anna – Paint Pots Nursery (@Mr_PaintPots) – The centrality of human relationship to teaching in general.

David & Anna Wright (along with son, Joseph) are co-owners of the family run Paint Pots Nursery group in Southampton, comprising 10 Early Years settings. Anna started the business 28 years ago. Following a 25 year career in IT, David retrained as and Early Years Teacher and joined Anna in running Paint Pots, 16 years ago.

David & Anna are founders of Families First Southampton, a charity supporting families in need. They are passionate advocates for the rights of all children. They are trustees of a baby rescue charity in Kenya, where David took 3 of their team to volunteer last year.

David is the national representative for England to the World Forum on Early Childhood Education. He is an author, broadcaster, commentator and conference speaker on Early Years matters”.

#TeamEarlyChildhood Podcast is presented by Aaron Bradbury - BA Hons, Med, PGCE, NPQICL, SFHEA, FSET, Principal Lecturer – Early Childhood & Early Years, Nottingham Institute of Education, Nottingham Trent University

Twitter: @AaronEarlyYears
Facebook: Aaron.Bradbury
Instagram: aaronearlyyears
Website: Early Years Reviews

Bradbury, A. & Wynne, V. (2019) Apprenticeships In Tummons, J. (2019) PCET Learning and Teaching in the Post Compulsory Sector. London. Sage

Bradbury, A. & Wynne, V. (2020) The Apprentice’s Guide to End Point Assessment. London. Learning Matters (Published September 2020)

Current: Bradbury, A. & Garvey, D. (2020) A-Z of Early Childhood Theorists. London. Learning Matters (Published December 2020)

