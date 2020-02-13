 
Cabinet Re-shuffle - Gavin Williamson remains as Secretary of State for the Department of Education - Sector Response

Gavin Williamson

In today's Cabinet reshuffle @GavinWilliamson remains as Secretary of State for the Department of Education. 

 

 How has the FE and Skills sector responded to the news?

Tom Bewick, Chief Executive of the Federation of Awarding Bodies (FAB) said:

“With all the changes to regulation and reform of the skills system, FAB welcomes the stability that has come with the re-appointment of Gavin Williamson to the Cabinet.

"We’d still like to see a dedicated skills and apprenticeship minister. As we saw from today’s announcement, about below Level 3 qualifications, there are some big challenges that both the government and the sector needs to address. For example, wages have stagnated in the past decade. Social mobility has stalled. Employers are investing 23 per cent less per employee in training than they were in 2005. And 4 million less adults are participating in lifelong learning than they were in 2015. Non of these challenges will be solved overnight. But we hope a productive working relationship with ministers will help level up skills investment and opportunity across the country in the years to come.”

Mark Dawe, Chief Executive of the Association of Employment and Learning Providers (AELP), commented:

“This is a very sensible decision and AELP looks forward to continuing discussions with Mr Williamson on how his passion for skills will help them play a fundamental role in transforming the economy and driving social mobility. 

"We hope that the Secretary of State will impress upon the new Chancellor the need for greater investment in apprenticeships, particularly a separate fund for non-levy payers of £1.5bn, as it will be SMEs who will be pivotal in local economic growth in the red wall areas of the country.  Parliament has seen no less than four debates take place this week where apprenticeships have featured prominently and there is obviously a great appetite at Westminster for something to be done about the shortage of non-levy funding, level 2 apprenticeships and apprenticeship opportunities for 16 to 18 year olds.” 

 

 

