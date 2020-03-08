 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Conflict style could impact gender pay-gap as more women are co-operative than assertive during conflict

Details
Hits: 223
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

#IWD2020 #InternationalWomensDay - Conflict style could impact gender pay-gap 

The Myers-Briggs Company implores people to understand their conflict style to overcome stereotypes about effective leadership

Conflict style may be related to the ‘glass ceiling’ problem. This is according to a study from The Myers-Briggs Company, a leading business psychology organisation which reveals that women are more likely to deal with conflict cooperatively, affecting their under representation in senior leadership positions and salary negotiation.

The Myers-Briggs Company analysed data from 462,883 people who completed the Thomas-Kilman Conflict Modes Instrument (TKI) online between 2004 and 2019 to look at the use of different conflict modes by organisational level and gender. The TKI is a tool developed to measure an individual's way of dealing with conflict.

The results revealed that men are more likely to use an assertive mode to deal with conflict than women. This means when push comes to shove, women are less likely to assert their own needs and are more likely to seek to meet the needs of others which could mean they get disadvantaged when negotiating their salary.

At senior positions, both men and women are more likely to deal with conflict assertively. This plays a part in how leaders are seen by others. If men and those in higher leadership positions tend to use a more assertive conflict style, those with cooperative styles aren’t as likely to be seen as ‘leadership material’, even though research suggests that these leadership styles more often used by women are likely to be very effective.

Commenting on the findings, Nikhita Blackburn, a business psychologist at The Myers-Briggs Company, said:

“Differences in conflict style may help explain different approaches to disagreement and negotiating in men and women and across organisational levels, as people tend to have an instinctive response to conflict. Looking at further research from ADP, a global payroll provider, British employees are running out of patience with gender pay gap as over two-thirds of employees (68%) say that they would consider looking for another job if they found out there was an unfair gender pay gap at their organisation. Businesses must make room for educating those who make decisions about salary, so they can recognise the effect of conflict styles and reduce unintentional bias towards those with a more assertive style – and avoid losing their valued workforce.”

Advertisement

If the Government is serious about levelling up, this budget needs to deliver for FE
FE Voices
Further Education in 2020: An Agenda for ChangeIt was on; then specula
February Digital Route Review Update
FE Voices
Relationship Manager overviewAfter a very busy time over the Christmas
Englandâ€™s Skills Puzzle: Piecing together further education, training and employment
FE Voices
England's #SkillsPuzzle identifies the problems with our skills system

You may also be interested in these articles:

If the Government is serious about levelling up, this budget needs to deliver for FE
FE Voices
Further Education in 2020: An Agenda for ChangeIt was on; then specula
February Digital Route Review Update
FE Voices
Relationship Manager overviewAfter a very busy time over the Christmas
Making the most of assessment expertise in End Point Assessment
FE Voices
CABWI (@CABWI_AB) is a long-established awarding organisation #AO that
Linking the world of education with the world of employment: Better informed students make better informed decisions
FE Voices
#NationalCareersWeek - Ensuring every young person has the chance to s
How Can #Buddhism improve Organisational Processes?
FE Voices
I well remember a seminar in which I, along with other college princip
We need some Radical Thinking to make a new Modern Skills Provider
FE Voices
We enter a new decade with the hope and dreams of millions of young pe
Englandâ€™s Skills Puzzle: Piecing together further education, training and employment
FE Voices
England's #SkillsPuzzle identifies the problems with our skills system
#NationalCareersWeek â€“ What do you know about the choices out there for you?
FE Voices
89% of employers would do an #Apprenticeship if they were starting the
What should we do if we suspect a member of staff or student has coronavirus?
FE Voices
Coronavirus: Your questions answered1. What restrictions have the gove
Term time only contract: Full-time holiday pay for term-time work?
FE Voices
The implications of Brazel v The Harpur Trust on part-year employeesâ€
The UK education system needs to change to encourage greater health and wellbeing
FE Voices
Celebrating #UniversityMentalHealthDay (5 Mar), Dr Frances Maratos, As
Technical vs academic funding: How does England compare with leading European nations? Sector Response
FE Voices
How technical education in England compares with leading nations: Gove

Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Best Apprenticeships
Best Apprenticeships 50 minutes ago

How to get an apprenticeship in football (guide for 2020)

bestapprenticeships.com/apprenticeships-in-footbal…

SERC
SERC has published a new article: Open Night Puts Auto Industry in Driving Seat at South Eastern Regional College yesterday
NPTC Group of Colleges
NPTC Group of Colleges has published a new article: The College Within The Community Hub â€˜The CWTCHâ€™ officially opens yesterday

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page