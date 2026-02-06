British Council honours BSDC with International School Award

Burton and South Derbyshire College (BSDC) has recently been awarded the British Council’s prestigious International School Award, recognising its outstanding and sustained commitment to embedding global perspectives across its curriculum and wider college community.

The 2026 award ceremony took place at Westminster on Monday 2 February, bringing together Members of Parliament and representatives from schools and colleges across the UK to celebrate excellence in international education. The event highlighted the important role that education providers play in preparing young people for an increasingly interconnected world.

The International School Award celebrates schools and colleges that demonstrate exceptional practice in global education. Central to the British Council’s work with education providers is the belief that embedding an international dimension into learning helps young people develop cultural awareness, global understanding, and transferable skills. These qualities are essential for success in further study, employment, and life in a global society.

As a truly global college, Burton and South Derbyshire College is a leading exporter of international further education, working in partnership with institutions across the world. BSDC currently delivers a wide range of international projects spanning countries across Asia and Europe, reflecting the college’s ambition to share best practice and collaborate on innovative approaches to vocational education and training.

These international partnerships play a vital role in enhancing the learning experience of students studying at BSDC. By integrating global perspectives into vocational programmes, students gain valuable insight into international industry standards, professional practices, and cultural expectations. This broader outlook helps learners better understand how their chosen careers operate on a global scale and prepares them for employment in diverse working environments.

In addition to curriculum enrichment, BSDC students benefit from opportunities to take part in cultural exchange programmes with countries such as China and South Korea. These experiences allow students to develop confidence, adaptability, and intercultural communication skills, while also fostering mutual understanding and respect between different cultures.

John Beaty, Principal and Chief Executive at Burton and South Derbyshire College, said: “I am delighted that our work has been recognised in this way. Our international work provides many of our learners with unique opportunities to gain experience in other countries, helping them to develop an understanding of their chosen vocation in a global context while also gaining insight into new and exciting cultures.”

Scott McDonald, Chief Executive of the British Council, added: “The International School Award is a chance for schools to be recognised for their important work bringing the world into their classrooms. The desire to build on their international work shines through and it is with utmost pride that we celebrate their achievements. By embedding an international dimension in children’s education, these schools are preparing their students for successful lives in the UK or further afield, empowering them to be global citizens and creating vital opportunities in an increasingly global economy.”