Arrangements for exams which have been cancelled to fight spread of coronavirus - Sector Response

#CoronaCrisis @Ofqual - Further details on exams and grades announced

The exam regulator, Ofqual, and exam boards will work with teachers to provide grades to students whose exams have been cancelled this summer, following our actions to slow the spread of coronavirus.

University representatives have confirmed that they expect universities to be flexible and do all they can to support students and ensure they can progress to higher education.

This year’s summer exam series, including A levels, GCSEs and other qualifications, and all primary assessments, have been cancelled as we fight to stop the spread of coronavirus.

The Government’s priority is now to ensure affected students can move on as planned to the next stage of their lives, including going into employment, starting university, college or sixth form courses, or an apprenticeship in the autumn.

This means ensuring GCSE, A and AS level students are awarded a grade which fairly reflects the work that they have put in. There will also be an option to sit an exam early in the next academic year for students who wish to.Ofqual will develop and set out a process that will provide a calculated grade to each student which reflects their performance as fairly as possible, and will work with the exam boards to ensure this is consistently applied for all students. The exam boards will be asking teachers, who know their students well, to submit their judgement about the grade that they believe the student would have received if exams had gone ahead.

To produce this, teachers will take into account a range of evidence and data including performance on mock exams and non-exam assessment – clear guidance on how to do this fairly and robustly this will be provided to schools and colleges. The exam boards will then combine this information with other relevant data, including prior attainment, and use this information to produce a calculated grade for each student, which will be a best assessment of the work they have put in.

Ofqual and exam boards will be discussing with teachers’ representatives before finalising an approach, to ensure that it is as fair as possible. More information will be provided as soon as possible.

The aim is to provide these calculated grades to students before the end of July. In terms of a permanent record, the grades will be indistinguishable from those provided in other years. We will also aim to ensure that the distribution of grades follows a similar pattern to that in other years, so that this year’s students do not face a systematic disadvantage as a consequence of these extraordinary circumstances.

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

FE Voices #Coronavirus - UK Schools and Colleges will close on Friday until furt FE Voices #CoronaCrisis - The impact of COVID-19 on the UKâ€™s education system FE Voices Welsh Government News: Statement from Minister for Education, @Kirsty_

We recognise that some students may nevertheless feel disappointed that they haven’t been able to sit their exams. If they do not believe the correct process has been followed in their case they will be able to appeal on that basis. In addition, if they do not feel their calculated grade reflects their performance, they will have the opportunity to sit an exam at the earliest reasonable opportunity, once schools are open again. Students will also have the option to sit their exams in summer 2021.

There is a very wide range of different vocational and technical qualifications as well as other academic qualifications for which students were expecting to sit exams this summer. These are offered by a large number of awarding organisations, and have differing assessment approaches – in many cases students will already have completed modules or non-exam assessment which could provide evidence to award a grade. We are encouraging these organisations to show the maximum possible flexibility and pragmatism to ensure students are not disadvantaged. Ofqual is working urgently with the sector to explore options and we will work with them to provide more details shortly.

The Government will not publish any school or college level educational performance data based on tests, assessments or exams for 2020.

Sector Response

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said:

"Cancelling exams is something no Education Secretary would ever want to do, however these are extraordinary times and this measure is a vital but unprecedented step in the country’s efforts to stop the spread of coronavirus.

"My priority now is to ensure no young person faces a barrier when it comes to moving onto the next stage of their lives – whether that’s further or higher education, an apprenticeship or a job.

"I have asked exam boards to work closely with the teachers who know their pupils best to ensure their hard work and dedication is rewarded and fairly recognised."

Association of Employment and Learning Providers chief executive Mark Dawe said:

“We want to see the same treatment applied to Functional Skills, i.e. it should be left to the tutor as to when the learner has achieved competency.”

Nansi Ellis, Assistant General Secretary of the National Education Union, said:

“We welcome this announcement from Government. Teachers are trained to assess their students and already do so throughout the year. Evidence shows teacher-assessed grads are reliable and valid.

“We expect to work closely with government on further detail to make this as fair as possible for all involved.”

Calling for urgent clarity on skills system and apprenticeships, Kirstie Donnelly MBE, CEO of City & Guilds Group said:

“The school closures announced this week have created even more uncertainty, in what is already a hugely difficult time. We are all saddened by the news reports that young people will be unable to take crucial exams this summer that will help determine their futures, while university students will equally experience disruption to their lives. We know the Government will, rightly, do all it can to shore up our Education system that we take so much pride in.

“But we have heard very little about our crucial skills system. The very system that every year reliably trains over a million people, including hundreds of thousands of apprentices, as well as technical and skilled workers, all of whom the economy, employers and our country rely upon. No more so than at times like these.

“From plumbers, to electricians, delivery drivers to customer service helplines, all these crucial skills – and so much more – exist because of an established quality network of skills provision, and a FE system that works hard to provide invaluable education and training.

“It’s critical that we get clear Government direction and urgent assurance for continued funding and support for these other learners and institutions – whether to help apprentices complete their programmes and to protect learners on full-time FE courses and adults on funded training courses.

“FE and skills are a vital part of our total education and training sector, and we’re asking that the Government shows it the same respect we show to schools and HE.”

Juliana Mohamad Noor, Vice-President (Further Education), NUS said:

“It is heartening to see that Ofqual are stepping away from an approach based solely on one set of predicted grades. We hope that they will be working on an approach which reflects the achievement of students fairly, takes into account this disrupted and stressful year and supports them to achieve their potential. We would like to see young people and those affected brought further in to the conversation about the exact process which will be used to determine the grades: it is their attainment and work at stake, and it is vital they are represented in this process.”

Chief Executives Dr Tim Bradshaw of Russell Group, Gordon McKenzie of GuildHE, Dr Greg Walker of MillionPlus, and Vanessa Wilson of University Alliance have put out a joint statement confirming that universities will do all they can to support students and ensure they can progress to university:

"We know many students are anxious about what the cancellation of exams and assessments might mean. Our message to students is: we understand and universities are here for you.

"Universities are committed to doing all they can to support students and applicants and ensure they can progress to university. This will involve being flexible and responsive in their admissions processes.

"We want to reassure students who have applied to university, or are thinking of doing so through clearing, that every effort will be made to ensure they are not disadvantaged in any way by the decision not to go ahead with exams this summer."

Telephone 0800 046 8687

If you have a query about coronavirus (COVID-19), relating to schools and other educational establishments in England contact our helpline.

Lines are open Monday to Friday from 8am to 6pm and weekends 10am to 4pm.