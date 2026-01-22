Scotland’s Maths Wake-Up Call, and Four Practical Ways to Turn It Around

The recent figures on Scotland’s declining maths performance should act as a serious wake-up call for all of us involved in education. Less than 40% of pupils passing National 5 maths is not just a statistic – it is a warning sign about future skills, confidence, and economic competitiveness.

Having spent the last 10 years teaching thousands of children globally, including across the UK, India, and other education systems, I believe Scotland can turn this around. But it requires honesty about what is not working and shared responsibility between schools, parents, and policymakers.

From our experience on the ground, here are four practical steps that could make a real difference.

1. Benchmarking and Regular Testing from an Early Age

One of the most consistent patterns we see in high-performing systems is early benchmarking and frequent progress checks.

Children need to know: Where they are doing well; Where they are falling behind; and What specifically needs improvement?

This does not mean “teaching to the test” or creating pressure. It means using regular, low-stakes assessments to ensure foundational gaps are identified early – not years later when confidence has already been lost.

Without regular benchmarks, problems stay hidden. By the time pupils reach National 5, it is often too late to fix what should have been addressed in primary school.

2. Homework Must Be Regular and Meaningful

We regularly hear from parents about primary schools in Scotland where homework is optional or not mandatory. While the intention may be to reduce pressure, the reality is that maths – like reading or music – improves through practice.

Short, regular homework: Reinforces classroom learning; Builds independent thinking; and signals that maths matters.

Even 15-20 minutes, several times a week, can make a meaningful difference. Making homework optional sends the wrong message and widens gaps between children who get support at home and those who do not.

3. Incentives Matter – Children Respond to Recognition

One simple but powerful lesson from teaching thousands of children globally: children love incentives.

It does not need to be expensive or elaborate. Simple things like stickers; certificates; small prizes, or public praise all add up and these rewards build motivation, especially for children who struggle and need encouragement to keep going. In maths, confidence is everything – and incentives help children associate effort with success.

4. Back to Basics – Mastery Before Progression

Many pupils are being moved forward without mastering the basics. If a child struggles with times tables; lacks number sense or is unsure with fractions, then algebra, geometry, and problem-solving become overwhelming.

This links directly back to benchmarking and testing. You cannot fix what you do not measure. A renewed focus on mastery of fundamentals before progression is essential if Scotland wants sustainable improvement.

It is important to say this clearly: teachers are already under immense pressure. Larger class sizes, administrative demands, and behaviour challenges mean schools cannot do everything alone.

Parents must take greater responsibility for their own child’s learning. Education cannot be outsourced entirely to schools. Even small actions – checking homework, practising basics, encouraging effort – make a measurable difference.

India is not a perfect education system. It is not included in the PISA rankings, and it faces its own challenges around equity and access. However, one thing stands out clearly: the robustness of elementary education and the value placed on early foundations.

In India, the elementary education process places strong emphasis on regular assessments from a young age; homework that is non-negotiable; and continuous revision to strengthen recall.

This ensures that concepts covered in class are consistently reinforced. Foundational skills such as phonics and handwriting in English, and times tables and arithmetic operations in maths, are prioritised early. These basics are treated as essential building blocks for long-term academic success, not optional extras.

Alongside this, across income levels, Indian parents track progress closely, invest time and resources where they can, and treat education as non-negotiable. That attitude – the belief that education is worth effort, structure, and accountability – is something Scotland and the wider UK could learn from.

The recent data should not be brushed aside or explained away. Maths performance matters – not just for exams, but for life skills, careers, and national prosperity.

The solutions are not radical or untested. They are practical, proven, and already working in many parts of the world:

Regular benchmarking

Consistent homework

Positive incentives

Strong foundations

Shared responsibility

If Scotland is serious about reversing the decline in maths, now is the time to act – before another generation is left struggling with numbers they should have mastered years earlier.

Dr Rashmi Mantri is founder of British Youth International College.