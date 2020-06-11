Third wave of providers who will deliver T Levels are announced

You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk

Thousands of young people to have access to #TLevels as Education Secretary @GavinWilliamson accelerates roll-out

Eighty-eight more further education providers selected to deliver pioneering qualifications from September 2022 taking the total to over 180 across England.

Providers will offer T Levels in a wide range of subject areas including Digital, Construction, Legal, Finance and Accounting, Engineering and Manufacturing.

T Levels will help more young people gain the skills and experience they need to progress and will play a vital role in our economic recovery after coronavirus.

Thousands of young people will have access to pioneering new qualifications as a further 88 education providers have been selected to deliver T Levels from September 2022, Education Secretary Gavin Williamson announced today (11 June).

T Levels - high-quality technical alternatives to world class A Levels - combine classroom theory, practical learning and an industry placement. They have been created in collaboration with industry experts so students learn the skills they need to thrive in the workplace, giving businesses access to the workforce they need to succeed in the future.

Over 180 education providers will be able to deliver a range of high-quality T Level courses from 2022, across subject areas such as Law, Engineering and Manufacturing, Digital, Construction, Health, Science and Education.

The new qualifications will play a key part in rebuilding the economy after the coronavirus outbreak, boosting access to high-quality technical education for thousands of young people so they can progress to the next level, whether that is getting a job, going on to further study or an apprenticeship.

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said:

“Now, more than ever, it’s vital that young people across the country have access to high-quality technical education to provide them with the skills they need to succeed and employers with the workforce they need for the future.

“This third wave of further education providers will help us supercharge the roll-out of these new and pioneering qualifications and it’s fantastic to have them all on board. They will play a part in an unique opportunity to shape the lives of thousands of young people.”

Tim Chapman, Security Architect and STEM Ambassador, Fujitsu said:

“There is a huge shortage of talented young people entering technical careers, and Fujitsu has felt the effects of this most recently in our Cyber Security business. The lack of fresh talent entering the sector makes it increasingly difficult to secure enthusiastic new employees to fill the necessary talent pipeline. The introduction of T Levels will help alleviate this problem by enabling more students to enter the industry with the skills needed to succeed.”

Liam McDaid, Principal & Chief Executive, Crewe Engineering and Design UTC said:

“We are thrilled to be selected to offer the Engineering Manufacture T level from 2022. Crewe Engineering and Design UTC, technical education is at the heart of what we do and offering the T level to our future students will support our vision. Students already have an opportunity to work with large Engineering and Design companies such as Bentley, National Rail James Walker and many more. This qualification will ensure the students are ready for a challenging and rewarding career in the sector.”

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

FE Voices For some parts of our sector the Covid-19 pandemic has meant overcomin FE Voices It should be no surprise that Mergers & Acquisitions (M&Aâ€™s) FE Voices @wgmin_education and the Welsh Government has today published guidance

Dawn Ward CBE, Chief Executive & Principal, Burton and South Derbyshire College said:

“We are delighted to have been chosen to deliver T-Levels in 2022. We recognise the real benefits these qualifications will give our learners and see T-Levels as an important addition to our already employer focussed, technical and vocational curriculum offer.”

Emma Mills, Headteacher, Birchwood Community High School said:

“We are very excited to be part of the rich and varied approach to post-16 education through being able to deliver T levels in our college from 2022. We know this will hugely benefit our students by unlocking a wealth of opportunities which will ultimately enrich their future.”

This is the third wave of education providers to be selected to deliver the pioneering new qualification. The first three T Levels will be taught from September 2020 with a further 22 being rolled out gradually between 2021 and 2023.

A unique part of T Levels will be the completion of a high-quality industry placement – lasting at least 315 hours, or approximately 45 days – in which students will build the vital knowledge and skills they need to get ahead in the workplace.

The government is investing significantly in technical education and training including T Levels. It builds on an additional £400 million boost for 16 to 19 education in 2020-21, including funding to support the first T Level providers to deliver high-quality courses. £133 million is also being invested to ensure students have access to industry standard equipment and high-quality facilities.

From 2023, all 16-19 further education providers will be able to offer some of the available T Levels. However, only providers rated good or outstanding by Ofsted will be able to deliver T Levels introduced in 2022 and 2023, with other providers able to deliver T Levels introduced in 2020 and 2021.

Due to the current circumstances and the impact of coronavirus, there are a small number (4) of 2020 providers who have decided to defer T Level delivery until 2021. In response to this, a Department for Education spokesperson said:

“We have always taken a gradual approach to rolling out T Levels to ensure we get the new high-quality qualifications right from the outset.

“Four of the 50 providers for 2020 are delaying delivery until 2021 in light of the current circumstances, but they remain fully committed to T Levels and we will continue to work closely with them.”

Which T – Levels are being delivered?

The first three T Levels, in Design, Surveying and Planning for Construction, Digital Production, Design and Development, and Education and Childcare will be taught from this September with a further seven including three in health and science taught from 2021. Eight T Levels in subjects including Legal, Accounting, Management and Administration and Engineering, Manufacturing, Processing and Control will be taught from 2022. The remaining seven T levels, including courses in Agriculture, Environment and Animal Care, Catering, Creative and Media, and Hair and Beauty, will be rolled out from 2023, bringing the total to 25.

T Levels will carry UCAS points equivalent to 3 A levels. This means young people, parents and employers can be confident T Levels will be just as stretching as their academic equivalents, and will offer students the option of progressing to the next level, whether that is a job, higher technical training, a degree or an apprenticeship.