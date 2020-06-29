 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

The future of education is getting personal: How to engage with Generation Z

Details
Hits: 247
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
light bulb

Rethinking the use of digital technology and succeeding in delivering remote learning are now existential challenges for almost every education institution. In the face of the Covid-19 pandemic, the education sector is grappling with new delivery modes, effectively gauging students’ skills advancement, developing a digital-led curriculum, and a myriad of other challenges, to ensure access to a self-learning environment that reliably prepares students for what comes next. Cambridge University already announced that it moved all courses online until 2021. This presents a familiar, but now even more relevant, challenge – keeping students engaged.  

The key is innovation. The primary driving force behind the need for an ‘education revolution’ has been changing the way that Generation Z consume content and use technology today, and the current climate is catalysing this revolution much quicker than expected.

As industries are transitioning away from brick-and-mortar establishments – a move which will be accelerated by the pandemic – campuses will not disappear any time soon. However, Generation Z behaviours will drive change in most other aspects of higher education to ensure they are getting the most out of their learning experience. To explore this further, Cognizant worked with the Centre for Generational Kinetics to outline some of the key trends that colleges and universities must be aware of in order to transform the learning experience.

 

Communicate value through user-generated content

Research found that when making purchasing decisions, nearly a quarter (24 per cent) of Generation Z take recommendations from social media influencers. This same principle can be applied to the education sector. If not already embracing co-creation, universities should consider how they can incorporate trusted, user-generated content into their existing marketing strategies. Real-life videos and images should be encouraged to provide prospective students with an inside look at what life at university looks like.

Deeper personalisation is a must

While the majority of people today prefer personalisation in many walks of life, Generation Z expect it. It is no different in education, from the application process through to final assessments. Data collected during the application stages can then help education institutions tailor the student experience accordingly, while Artificial Intelligence-driven learning platforms are expected to personalise education. In addition, augmented/virtual reality (AR/VR) systems are set to become mainstream, with an expected 220 per cent increase in the take-up of the technology by higher education institutions in the next five years.

Advertisement

Government to protect UK research jobs with Â£280 million support package
FE Voices
The importance of protecting and supporting research activities and #t
Â£200 million for FE Colleges as PM announces transformative school rebuilding programme
FE Voices
@BorisJohnson Announces Major New Investment To Ensure Schools And Col
Kate Green MP appointed Shadow Education Secretary
FE Voices
@Keir_Starmer Leader of the @UKLabour Party has appointed @KateGreenSU

However, Cognizant research also suggests that many higher education institutions (84 per cent) expressed concern about meeting the challenge of preparing the future workforce, particularly when it comes to the requirement to deliver learning with greater flexibility, speed, and agility.

To combat this, different approaches to learning can be used to personalise the education experience. Blended learning – the concept of bringing the best of a classroom education together with online learning, enabled by technology – is one example. While retaining the traditional student-teacher format, blended learning breaks the ‘one size fits all model’ by taking education beyond the physical classroom and allowing students to learn anytime, anywhere. For example, it enables ‘flipped classrooms’, a tactic requiring students to learn content as homework before reinforcing this knowledge in the classroom.

Another example is massive open online courses (MOOCs), which involve bringing core classroom teaching methods, tools, and activities online. MOOCs enable flexible learning by allowing students to complete coursework in their own time around other commitments. In addition to blended learning and MOOCs, other new methods of education delivery are likely to emerge over the coming years, with Netflix-style, on-demand digital assets allowing for flexible self-learning.

Delivering real world relevancy

As well as addressing personalisation, the pressure is on for education institutions to make their courses more applicable to the real world. In the UK, university enrollments are declining as just under two-thirds (65 per cent) of students now think it is important to go to university. Additionally, thanks to the implementation of the Gatsby Career Benchmarks, Generation Z students that are going to university expect more support and emphasis on converting their learnings. Universities need to demonstrate their courses are linked to the wider world in such ways as linking fees to employability.

 

With the education sector facing disruption and change from various angles, it is crucial that institutions understand student expectations and take steps to transform the learning experience accordingly. They must change the way they operate to plug the gaps that the current crisis has identified, such as the need to ensure technology is at the forefront of the learning experience. Educators must ensure they are interacting with Generation Z learners as active participants so they continue to maintain an interest in learning, even without the physical presence of a teacher or a classroom, and new technologies can be used to achieve this.

Rajeev Kalachaveedu, Head of Education Business for UK&I at Cognizant

You may also be interested in these articles:

Basic, digital and vocational skills are the missing link in the levelling up agenda
FE Voices
As the Chancellor took to the stand on 11th March, we were already at
Strengthening relationships and enhancing communications between training providers and ESFA
FE Voices
Collaboration, communication, and clarity: a Joint statement from @ESF
Government to protect UK research jobs with Â£280 million support package
FE Voices
The importance of protecting and supporting research activities and #t
Â£200 million for FE Colleges as PM announces transformative school rebuilding programme
FE Voices
@BorisJohnson Announces Major New Investment To Ensure Schools And Col
Kate Green MP appointed Shadow Education Secretary
FE Voices
@Keir_Starmer Leader of the @UKLabour Party has appointed @KateGreenSU
What can we learn from the Australian approach to apprenticeships in schools?
FE Voices
The disruption to the provision of training as a result of Covid-19 is
Paid internships could help up to 100,000 graduates boost economyâ€™s recovery
FE Voices
@UniversitiesUK & @AGCAS - Supporting Graduates: The Class of 2020
Come on Boris â€“ You Said There Would be Guarantee for Young People
FE Voices
Whilst the wheels of Government are slow to turn, the past three month
Educator or Carer: Lifting the Lid on the Responsibilities of Our Teachers
FE Voices
As the conversation around reopening the UKâ€™s schools rolls on, weâ€
After Covid-19, is it time to rethink apprenticeships?
FE Voices
Apprenticeships are certainly going to have to do their bit. HM Treasu
Corporate Governance â€“ what is it and do I need it?
FE Voices
Thoughts and ideas about governance are in constant fluctuation, there
The number of students required to continue English and maths study is set to surge with rising unemployment
FE Voices
Thousands of young people typically enter work following GCSEs, but wi

Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

David Hughes
David Hughes had a status update on Twitter 52 minutes ago

RT @DrDonny_tweets: This is fab @Pallysingh11. I've been chewing over this in my head for a while now and I love this articulation, especiaâ€¦
View Original Tweet

Kerry Boffey
Kerry Boffey added a new event 10 hours

Implementing strategies to improve retention

Join Kerry Boffey and Peter Stacey (Former Inspection Manager) for this free webinar looking closely at the use of data as part of the retention...

  • Saturday, 27 June 2020 02:00 PM
  • On line
Kerry Boffey
Kerry Boffey added a new event 10 hours

Implimenting strategies to improve retention

Join Kerry Boffey and Peter Stacey (Former Inspection Manager) for this free webinar looking closely at the use of data as part of the retention...

  • Friday, 26 June 2020 02:00 PM
  • On-lin

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4707)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they donâ€™t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and â€˜box setâ€™ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page