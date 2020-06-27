 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Government to protect UK research jobs with £280 million support package

Details
Hits: 227

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 

The importance of protecting and supporting research activities and #talent 

Two support packages will give greater job protection to thousands of researchers, scientists and technicians working at UK universities during coronavirus (COVID-19).

  • Research jobs and ground-breaking projects impacted by coronavirus to be protected by 2 new government support packages
  • new research funding scheme opens this autumn to cover up to 80% of a university’s income losses from a decline in international students
  • around £280 million to enable universities to continue their cutting-edge work, such as research into antibiotics resistance and the effects of coronavirus on society

Thousands of highly skilled researchers, scientists and technicians working at UK universities will receive greater job protection thanks to 2 significant support packages announced by Business Secretary Alok Sharma today (27 June).

R&D investment is critical to the UK economy – every £1 spent delivers £7 in economic and social benefits from helping to attract investment, boosting productivity and creating new jobs.

From this autumn, research-active universities across the UK that have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic will be able to access long term, low interest loans, supplemented by a small amount of government grants, covering up to 80% of their income losses caused by any actual decline in international students.

This funding will be available to bolster those universities who are taking their own steps to make efficiencies, in line with the rest of the economy, to protect their research bases. In addition, some universities may also be losing funding from charities and businesses, which goes towards vital medical research. The package will be made available to fund research and high priority projects, such as medical research, in order to support universities to continue to be at the cutting edge of innovation.

Around £200 million in new government investment will be made immediately available to support researchers’ salaries and other costs such as laboratory equipment and fieldwork. This will allow universities to retain research talent and protect innovative, ground-breaking projects across the country. UK Research & Innovation will also redistribute up to a further £80 million of existing funding to support research and development (R&D) in our universities.

The 2 support schemes will ensure universities facing difficult financial decisions, in line with the rest of the economy, can offer job security to up-and-coming researchers and are able to progress their cutting-edge work, such as research into the effects of coronavirus on our wider society, antibiotics resistance, and new tech solutions to tackle plastic waste and climate change.

Alistair Jarvis, Chief Executive of Universities UK and a member of the Ministerial University Research and Knowledge Exchange Sustainability Taskforce, said:

“This is a timely and welcome acknowledgement from the UK Government of the importance of protecting and supporting research activities and talent as universities weather the financial storm created by the Covid-19 pandemic. University research and innovation will play a key role in driving economic and social recovery and benefitting communities and places across the UK.

Advertisement

Basic, digital and vocational skills are the missing link in the levelling up agenda
FE Voices
As the Chancellor took to the stand on 11th March, we were already at
Strengthening relationships and enhancing communications between training providers and ESFA
FE Voices
Collaboration, communication, and clarity: a Joint statement from @ESF
Come on Boris â€“ You Said There Would be Guarantee for Young People
FE Voices
Whilst the wheels of Government are slow to turn, the past three month

“We are committed to working with government on the fuller details of this package of loans and grants to ensure that they provide accessible support for university research and innovation across all four nations of the UK.”

Dr Tim Bradshaw, CEO of the Russell Group, said:

"The UK’s research sector is one of our global success stories, creating jobs, drawing investment ​into the UK and securing our status as a world leader in science and innovation. 

“Providing costed grant extensions through UKRI and the National Academies is a positive step towards protecting that national asset and the workforce at its heart, who will play a huge part in driving the post-Covid19 economic renewal across every nation and region of the UK. 

“The ability to access additional loans and grants should provide help where this is needed most and act as a bridge to a more sustainable future for research. However, we need to understand more about the detailed rules that will apply.

“This is step one though, and we look forward to continuing work with Government on its roadmap to deliver a science superpower future. Key to that will be moving towards a more sustainable operating model for research backed up with wider measures to boost collaborative research in the UK and with partners across the globe.

“Research has never been more important than now to drive innovation and productivity as the UK deals with the post-Covid19 economic recovery. The challenges we face dealing with pandemic, climate change and other major issues will only be addressed through many disciplines working together, so today’s announcements are good news for the country.”

Nick Hillman, Director of HEPI, said:

My overwhelming response is positive. Universities have been wanting a package of support to stabilise what they do since the crisis began. My hope is that it will instil confidence and allow institutions to plan ahead more sensibly by protecting the vital research that we need now as much as ever before.

There are lots of outstanding questions, such as how to apply for the new loans, what the terms are and when the money will arrive. Individual institutions that I have spoken to are also struggling to work out exactly what the complicated details are likely to mean for them specifically. But, above all, it looks like we now have a sensible set of proposals for research-heavy institutions from which to start the detailed conversations.

I still hope that the worst fears about recruitment of international students for 2020 will not come true, but that depends on the future of the pandemic as well as how quickly the UK can show our institutions remain fully open to people from around the world and how well we communicate the improved visa regime.

Business Secretary Alok Sharma said:

The brilliance of our talented researchers and scientists has been absolutely critical not only to our medical response to coronavirus but also as we begin to emerge from this pandemic and support the UK’s economic recovery.

The support we are putting in place will give our world-leading universities a lifeline by protecting jobs to ensure our best minds can continue discovering new innovations that will benefit us all for generations to come.

Some of the ground-breaking projects benefiting from today’s investment will include:

  • research into antibiotics resistance, ensuring life-saving drugs and treatments remain effective
  • the development of innovative new technologies to tackle climate change, including advanced computing and quantum technology
  • solutions tackling the waste caused by the manufacture and use of plastics around the world; and
  • work to gain a greater understanding of the effect of the coronavirus pandemic on our wider society, such as the impact of lockdown on people’s mental health

Science Minister, Amanda Solloway commented:

Coronavirus has shown us all the importance of the UK’s world-class R&D ecosystem. It has also highlighted the inspirational dedication of our brilliant scientists and researchers.

This package will protect thousands of highly skilled jobs and ensure the UK’s research community continue their vital work to solve some of the most pressing challenges facing our society today, like tackling climate change, unlocking medical discovery and unleashing game-changing new technologies.

Providing financial support for the UK’s world-leading research institutions impacted by the coronavirus pandemic is a priority for the University Research Sustainability Ministerial Taskforce, co-chaired by Science Minister Amanda Solloway and Universities Minister Michelle Donelan.

Established in May, the Taskforce is identifying what support is needed to retain research talent and ensure the long-term sustainability of UK’s world-class research and development sector.

Universities Minister, Michelle Donelan said:

Our world leading universities and the scientific research they undertake are a truly vital part of the UK’s society and our economy and will continue to be so as we start to recover from coronavirus.

We understand the difficulties universities are facing right now, which is why we announced a range of measures last month to ease financial pressures, and now I am delighted we are able to offer universities further financial support to protect vital research.

Professor Duncan Wingham Executive Chair of UKRI’s Natural Environment Research Council (NERC) said:

UKRI is acutely aware of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Almost everyone in our research and innovation community is either facing major interruptions to their work, or a major transition to work on the coronavirus pandemic.

The purpose of today’s announcement is to help sustain UKRI grant-funded research, research talent and the capability of UK research organisations all of which will underpin the post-pandemic, national recovery. This is vital support for UKRI funded research but will not address all the challenges the sector faces. UKRI continues to work closely with the government on how best to support recovery.

Climate researcher Dr James France from British Antarctic Survey said:

This is very welcome news because my NERC research grant was due to end soon. The disruption caused by coronavirus means that it has been a struggle for me, and colleagues in a similar position, to complete projects on schedule.

This package will give us breathing space to finish our current work on greenhouse gases and climate change properly. I am relieved that we’ll have time to publish the results before I need to be looking for my next position.

Christine Lockey, a Post Doctoral Research Assistant in Chemistry at the University of Warwick said:

Today’s announcement means that I will be able to complete important research projects, including my work on membrane protein biophysics and immune receptors in cells, that would have otherwise have been significantly affected by the loss of research time due to coronavirus and the associated loss of funding. The package announced today will safeguard my future research career and allow me to continue to progress in my chosen scientific field.

The announcement follows the commitment by the government at this year’s budget to increase public investment in R&D to £22 billion each year by 2024/25, putting the UK on the path to increase investment to 2.4% of GDP by 2027.

The government has already committed to supporting university research and last month brought forward £100 million of university research funding by a year to provide immediate financial support.

The University Support Package of loans and grants will cover up to 80% of their income losses caused by an expected decline in international students, compared with overseas student revenue in 2018/19. The package will support up to 100% of non-publicly funded research. Further details, including the conditions attached to the funding, will be available in due course.

The Russell Group is working closely with the Government to release investment targeted at protecting vital research and research skills as the country faces this unprecedented health, economic and social crisis.  We are members of the Government’s Research Sustainability Taskforce, set up to look at sustaining the UK’s research base and ensure it is able to support the recovery.

The Russell Group has argued for UKRI to prioritise people in its immediate funding decisions to protect the UK’s globally recognised research base.

The package provides welcome support for the research sector, but will still mean universities have to make a lot of difficult decisions on what to prioritise given the scale of financial impacts faced due to Covid-19. Universities have already taken a number of steps to reflect these challenges - such as pay freezes, recruitment pauses and plans to pause or defer capital projects.

The Russell Group lobbied government for additional support for research because of the importance of protecting wide-ranging benefits the sector provides to the UK. This crucial investment isn't just about securing the next major technological breakthrough, it's also about ensuring research and innovation can transform sectors like social care and mental health, and boost industries like construction and manufacturing that will be essential to the economic recovery in every nation and region of the UK.

    • Stimulating the economy. For every £1 of public research funding they secure, Russell Group universities deliver an average return of £9 to the UK economy and produce 68 per cent of the UK’s world leading research, worth an estimated £34billion a year to the economy. Recognising their success in compound semiconductor research, Cardiff University will lead a consortium in South Wales, boosted by a £44m government grant, to develop new technologies in communications, med-tech and autonomous and electric vehicles that could transform the regional economy. Endocrine therapies developed at Manchester University are now helping over 1.5 million women with breast cancer around the world and the university has contributed substantially to Government initiatives that have helped the 90,000 working people a year diagnosed with cancer return to work after treatment.
    • Responding to public health crisis. Research-intensive universities have been at the forefront of the UK’s response to Covid19.  Universities have led the way in vaccine development trials, identifying new, better treatments that are increasing recovery rates, turbocharging testing capacity through the donation of equipment or through Glasgow University establishing one of the national Lighthouse Labs that deliver thousands of tests a day. Researchers have also designed new personal ventilators from off-the-shelf parts to protect hardworking NHS staff, developed new applications to map people’s response to Covid19 to help control its spread and created free teaching resources for children unable to attend school.
    • Job creation. In 2016, Russell Group universities supported a total of 261,000 full-time equivalent jobs – more than the entire population of cities like Aberdeen and Plymouth. More than 200,000 of these jobs, supported through direct employment and the expenditure of universities, staff and international students, were based outside of London. It means every part of the UK benefits from our activities. Queen’s University Belfast has been ranked as a top university for entrepreneurial impact and has supported the creation of nearly 100 technology start-ups, adding 2700 jobs to the regional economy.
    • Regional Growth. High-growth businesses are attracted into communities where research intensive universities are based because they are able easily recruit highly-skilled graduates and tap into fresh ideas. The University of Bristol’s Temple Enterprise Quarter is a £500m project that will attract private and public investment, enabling the delivery of 22,000 jobs and 7-11,000 homes to deliver digital innovation, skills and the low-carbon industries and urban living of the future. 
    • Closing the opportunity gap. Russell Group universities are also helping to create more opportunities for more people to benefit from the skills and knowledge a high-quality education at a research intensive university provides through a renewed focus on access and participation programmes and helping to improve standards across the education system. Queen Mary University of London, for example, works in partnership with several schools in East London to deliver a comprehensive science-oriented  curriculum to raise standards and attainment.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Basic, digital and vocational skills are the missing link in the levelling up agenda
FE Voices
As the Chancellor took to the stand on 11th March, we were already at
Strengthening relationships and enhancing communications between training providers and ESFA
FE Voices
Collaboration, communication, and clarity: a Joint statement from @ESF
Children, Young People and Families Landscape
FE Voices
The professional roles within the field of the Children, Young People
What can we learn from the Australian approach to apprenticeships in schools?
FE Voices
The disruption to the provision of training as a result of Covid-19 is
Paid internships could help up to 100,000 graduates boost economy’s recovery
FE Voices
@UniversitiesUK & @AGCAS - Supporting Graduates: The Class of 2020
Come on Boris – You Said There Would be Guarantee for Young People
FE Voices
Whilst the wheels of Government are slow to turn, the past three month
Educator or Carer: Lifting the Lid on the Responsibilities of Our Teachers
FE Voices
As the conversation around reopening the UK’s schools rolls on, we
After Covid-19, is it time to rethink apprenticeships?
FE Voices
Apprenticeships are certainly going to have to do their bit. HM Treasu
Corporate Governance – what is it and do I need it?
FE Voices
Thoughts and ideas about governance are in constant fluctuation, there
Sector Response to Billion pound Covid catch-up plan to tackle impact of lost teaching time, but not for FE!
FE Voices
@BorisJohnson and @GavinWilliamson announce Billion pound Covid catch-
The number of students required to continue English and maths study is set to surge with rising unemployment
FE Voices
Thousands of young people typically enter work following GCSEs, but wi
Levelling up: we can’t afford not to - JRF warns of ‘double injustice’ without a recovery that reduces poverty
FE Voices
Tackling the root causes of poverty has “taken on a new urgency” a

Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4705)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page