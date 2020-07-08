 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

FE Leaders Who Support Their Local Community Through the Crisis and Beyond

Details
Hits: 203
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Anthony Horne is Sales Director for the Labour Market Insight specialists, Emsi UK

As I’ve been reaching out to a number of leaders in Further Education over the last few months, I’ve been struck by a couple of things that all seem to have in common.

  1. Firstly, the effort and resource that has gone into operational planning since March has been monumental and, I would add, very impressive.
  2. Secondly, it is clear that as the dust settles somewhat, these principals are primed and ready to play a key role in a skills-led recovery in their area.

The operational efforts that have been a real focus for everyone over these last few weeks have been unprecedented. I remember from my years working in the sector, even during some pretty significant capital developments, that by and large relevant internal experts were left to get on with it.

In my recent conversations however, FE leaders have consistently told me about the need (and personal desire) to be heavily involved in operational matters, such as room timetabling, since these matters are so all-encompassing at the present time. Indeed, as one sector leader mused, this will be “an “interesting test of sector leadership” and that perhaps those who have traditionally “divorced strategy wholly from operations may well suffer." One to keep an eye on.

When it comes to longer term operations, as well as working out how to operate the “usual” provision in unusual times, there is the question of how to deal with displaced, unemployed adults. There are undoubtedly challenges here for the sector, not least in awaiting further clarity on any specific additional reskilling / retraining monies that may become available.

Yet there is also a real and profound opportunity:

  • Who else is going to provide the specific skills needed in order for people, businesses, labour markets and wider regional economies to be able to respond and begin to recover?
  • Who else can really get a handle on local labour market dynamics – such as a region that is heavily reliant on tourism needing a different solution to one that has a large concentration of car manufacturing – and quickly implement a solution to deliver the required skills?
  • Who else has the ability to connect directly with Job Centre Plus locally to provide a menu of broad employability provision and a very specific skills-led offering?
  • Who else has the delivery expertise to very quickly provide provision to support skills transferability – to support people to move from one job to another locally, perhaps with targeted upskilling?
  • Who else has the physical estate to enable technical delivery, to support local partnerships of providers for the ultimate betterment of local people, employers and communities?

These are all undoubtedly huge challenges, but from what I've seen of the impressive way so many colleges have responded to the issues before them, it seems to me that the Further Education sector has the opportunity and the ability to lead local communities both through, and out of, current difficulties.

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. is Sales Director for the Labour Market Insight specialists, Emsi UK

Advertisement

Jobcentres are key to helping people back to their feet
FE Voices
Through the rapidly designed and expertly delivered furlough scheme, w
New Â£2bn Kickstart Scheme to create hundreds of thousands of new jobs for young people
FE Voices
#PlanForJobs - THE CHANCELLOR @RishiSunak is set to reveal the biggest
Organisations, MPs and Lords rally for Career Guidance Guarantee
FE Voices
#CareerGuidanceGuarantee for young people and unemployed adults - @the

You may also be interested in these articles:

Jobcentres are key to helping people back to their feet
FE Voices
Through the rapidly designed and expertly delivered furlough scheme, w
New £2bn Kickstart Scheme to create hundreds of thousands of new jobs for young people
FE Voices
#PlanForJobs - THE CHANCELLOR @RishiSunak is set to reveal the biggest
Mini-Budget: Let’s hope the Chancellor is thinking about creating real value and economic resilience for the long-term
FE Voices
@HMTreasury has committed to provide 30,000 new traineeships to get yo
FE sector needs the revolutionary white paper that was promised, now more than ever
FE Voices
New @NCFE and @CForLearning report called 'Revolutionary Forces' urges
Employers needed to revive the level 3 digital marketer apprenticeship
FE Voices
If you care about the future of training for the digital sector then w
New youth policies and innovative practices to address a potential tsunami of youth unemployment
FE Voices
This pandemic is inflicting a triple shock on young people Around the
Organisations, MPs and Lords rally for Career Guidance Guarantee
FE Voices
#CareerGuidanceGuarantee for young people and unemployed adults - @the
Psychological Safety - Actually ‘getting stuff done’ is about creating a positive organisational culture
FE Voices
My Friday thought articles have been focused around governance, agile
How the COVID-19 pandemic might impact university finances
FE Voices
@EducationGovUK must back universities say @TheIFS as report warns of
How will the FE Funding landscape change in the year to come?
FE Voices
My FE Funding predictions for 2021We just hit the halfway point of the
Blame or betterment: Improving regulation and oversight in the FE system
FE Voices
A new paper from FETL reviews the impact of the regulatory system in f
Coronavirus crisis could see a lost generation of vulnerable teenagers falling through gaps in the education and social care systems
FE Voices
@ChildrensComm - 120,000 teens are in danger of slipping out of sight

Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel shared a video in channel. 8 hours 40 minutes ago

UNESCO Global Convention on Higher Education (long version)

UNESCO Global Convention on Higher Education...

On 25 November 2019, UNESCO adopted the first United Nations Convention on Higher Education with a global scope. The new convention establishes...

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 8 hours 41 minutes ago

RT @QuicklineUK: #TechSkills Students Should Have for the Workplace https://t.co/Ht3PqAdqr7 @FENews #Education #SkillsGap https://t.co/tTxX…
View Original Tweet

Oldham College
Oldham College has published a new article: UNIVERSITY CAMPUS OLDHAM UNVEILS EXCITING PARTNERSHIP WITH THE OPEN UNIVERSITY 8 hours 50 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4739)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page