 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

#BackToSchoolSafely campaign to reassure students that schools and colleges are ready for their return - Sector Response

Details
Hits: 1222

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 
Gavin Williamson

@GavinWilliamson launches campaign to get children #BackToSchoolSafely to school and college 

Today (17 Aug) the government launches its #BackToSchoolSafely campaign to reassure parents and students that schools and colleges are ready for their return in September.

Schools have received Public Health England endorsed guidance on protective measures they should implement to be as safe as possible and reduce the risk of transmission of coronavirus.

Measures such as staggered break times, increased hygiene and handwashing, and children remaining in consistent groups will all contribute to minimising risks, while allowing schools to get back to doing what they do best – teaching.

The campaign, which forms part of the government’s wider Stay Alert campaign, will show teachers welcoming their students back into school, experiencing all the benefits that entails.

Newspaper, digital, radio and billboard adverts will showcase a range of new creative approaches to engage parents and students in returning to school.

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said:

"The government is committed to doing everything necessary to deliver on our national priority of all students returning to schools and colleges in September.

"All children deserve to be back in school as it is the best place for their education and wellbeing. I know families are growing more confident that schools and colleges are ready and waiting to get back to teaching, with the right protective measures in place.

"As the start of term approaches, now is the time for families to think about the practicalities of returning to school in September, whether that’s reassuring themselves that school is the best place for their child to be, or planning the school run to avoid public transport where possible."

Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty said:

"Education is essential for a child’s development so it is crucial we get children safely back to school in September.

"A number of important risk reduction measures have been put in place to help students and teachers return to school with confidence."

Layla Moran100x100Liberal Democrat Education Spokesperson Layla Moran, said:

"It is completely understandable that parents are concerned about the wellbeing of their children on their return to school. However, the Education Secretary doesn't seem to get it. 

"He has some cheek to ask parents to reassure their children it will be safe when his Government is unable to deliver a comprehensive strategy to test, trace and isolate every case of coronavirus.

"It is not a PR campaign we need but a Government that will ensure school leaders have the practical support, financial support and the use of community spaces they need ahead of opening fully."

Advertisement

Gavin Williamson gives reassurance for schools and students on result appeals - sector response
FE Voices
@GavinWilliamson gives reassurance for schools and students on result
Why Colleges Have Been The Biggest Loser In The A Level Results Fiasco
FE Voices
The #ALevelResults fiasco has affected students from all institutions
Â£8 million Wellbeing for Education Return programme fund launched to improve wellbeing and mental health support in schools and colleges
FE Voices
@GavinWilliamson @VickyFord and @NadineDorries launch Wellbeing for Ed

Kate Green MP 100x100Kate Green MP, Labour’s Shadow Secretary of State for Education, commenting on the launch of Government’s ‘back to school safely’ campaign, said:

“Labour has repeatedly called for every child to be safely back in school by September, but it has taken the government until now to realise that it has failed to reassure parents and teachers.

“Their slow and chaotic handling of school reopening puts the education and wellbeing of a generation of children at risk.

“We need to see a credible plan for getting children back next month, which includes getting test, trace and isolate up to scratch, and ensuring pupils and staff are safe and feel confident.”

Newspaper and billboard advertising have been launched today, with radio and digital adverts live from Monday 24 August and running until early September, alongside wider engagement with the teaching profession and local communications.

The latest ONS statistics show there is growing confidence among parents that their children will return to school in September, testament to the hard work of school staff putting in place safety measures.

The launch of the campaign comes as the government delivers over £40 million in funding for local transport authorities to create alternative dedicated school transport to alleviate pressure on public transport. New guidance to support local authorities to manage capacity and reduce risk on school transport was published this week.

Over £700 million has also been provided or pledged to bus and light rail operators during the pandemic, to keep services running despite reduced capacity.

Students and staff who have the option to walk or cycle to get to school are encouraged to do so. The government recently announced £2 billion of investment to increase active travel, as well as publishing its new Cycling and Walking Plan.

Parents are encouraged to visit gov.uk/backtoschool for information and practical guidance to help them plan for their children’s return to school.

Leaflets explaining more about the safety measures in place will be made available over the coming days.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Top 5 tips for making the transition from FE to HE
FE Voices
#ALevelResults day is widely covered by the mainstream media. However,
Gavin Williamson gives reassurance for schools and students on result appeals - sector response
FE Voices
@GavinWilliamson gives reassurance for schools and students on result
Why Colleges Have Been The Biggest Loser In The A Level Results Fiasco
FE Voices
The #ALevelResults fiasco has affected students from all institutions
Time for government to get tough on lack of awareness about apprenticeships among pupils
FE Voices
@AELPUK backs @Halfon4harlowMP Education Committee chair's call for ac
Nearly 40% of A-Level results downgraded - Sector Response
FE Voices
Today is #ResultsDay with both #ALevel and #VocationalResults being re
Opening doors for care leavers: The benefits of apprenticeships
FE Voices
#ResultsDay can be a daunting time for many students, especially for s
£8 million Wellbeing for Education Return programme fund launched to improve wellbeing and mental health support in schools and colleges
FE Voices
@GavinWilliamson @VickyFord and @NadineDorries launch Wellbeing for Ed
A complete switch to remote learning is not possible, but a mix of quality teaching and technology will be the next stage of British education
FE Voices
Technology in the classroom and its future - Caution must be taken to
We are back- it’s a good feeling! Examination results are by and large excellent and as expected at Weston College
FE Voices
Official publications of A level and other results, my first day back
Getting Kickstart working will take more than a pot of cash for businesses
FE Voices
Getting Kickstart working will take more than a pot of cash for busine
Triple lock for students ahead of A level and GCSE results - Sector Response
FE Voices
#ResultsDay2020 - Students could receive the higher result out of thei
250,000 vocational learners receive their results helping the UK Build Back Better
FE Voices
#VocationalResultsDay - This year, more than 250,000 post-16 learners

Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Capital City College Group
Capital City College Group has published a new article: Westminster Kingsway students get their A level grades in a 'unique year' 46 minutes ago
Billy Smith
Billy Smith had a status update on Twitter 17 hours 3 minutes ago

RT @torreytrust: Tips for Rethinking Teaching in 2020 - featuring resources from @cultofpedagogy @jackiegerstein @sylviaduckworth https://…
View Original Tweet

Billy Smith
Billy Smith had a status update on Twitter 20 hours 44 minutes ago

Teaching digital skills to young people is vital for future economic growth https://t.co/NegB3To1JS
View Original Tweet

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4841)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page