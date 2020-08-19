More than 180 colleges receive share of £200 million to bring building and digital infrastructure up to date

Further education colleges will receive £200 million funding boost to #BuildBackBetter and kick-start work to upgrade their buildings and estates
Funding will ensure students across the country can continue to access high-quality education and training, as part of the government’s £1.5 billion package to transform further education so every college is fit for the future.
More than 180 colleges will receive a share of £200 million to begin immediate work from this September to repair and refurbish buildings and campuses so they continue to be great places to learn for the local communities they serve, the Education Secretary Gavin Williamson announced today (19 August).
The funding marks the latest step in the government’s drive to overhaul further education and deliver the skilled workforce employers and the economy need, and that will help level up skills and opportunities for more people across the country.
The cash boost forms part of a major £1.5bn investment that will transform colleges over the next 5 years. This initial investment is being fast-tracked so colleges can kick-start work this year and so students and staff will benefit a least a year earlier than originally planned.
Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said:
“We want to build a world class further education system which delivers for the whole nation, and a key part of this is ensuring colleges are fit for the future - with better facilities and brand-new buildings.
“It is brilliant news that more than 180 colleges will receive a share of £200 million so they can start immediate work to renovate buildings and facilities, with further funding being invested over the next 5 years.
“We want all students to continue to receive high-quality education and training, no matter where they grow up or what college they go to. Now more than ever, it is vital that colleges can support their students to gain the skills they need to progress and help the economy to recover and grow.”
David Hughes, Chief Executive of The Association of Colleges said:
“Colleges will be pleased to see their individual allocations as they prepare to provide training, skills and education to over 2 million young people and adults next year. It will help them provide the facilities, advice, support, and high quality teaching they deserve and need.
"This capital resource, for bringing building and digital infrastructure up to date is important but they will need to move quickly to spend this money. The college condition survey confirms that there has been underinvestment in the college estate in recent years so it is good news that the Treasury has allocated money for a five year programme to put this right and to ensure that future students and apprentices learn and train in world-leading environments.”
The funding comes ahead of the publication of a White Paper this autumn setting out plans to build a high-quality further education system that will provide the skills that individuals, employers and the economy need to grow and thrive.
Work is already underway to transform technical and vocational education and training in this country, including the introduction of new T Levels from September – high-quality technical courses equivalent to three A levels - and working with employers to create more apprenticeship opportunities.
The government is also establishing a network of twenty Institutes of Technology. These are collaborations between universities, FE colleges, and leading employers. They specialise in delivering high-quality higher technical education and training in STEM subjects, such as digital, advanced manufacturing and engineering. Backed by up to £290 million in capital funding to help provide cutting-edge industry standard facilities and kit, they will help deliver the skilled workforce employer need.
Later this year, the government will launch a 2nd competition to ensure that all parts of England is covered by Institutes of Technology, so everyone has the chance to gain higher technical skills and help unlock growth across the country.
|
Further education capital allocations - final funding amounts
|Name
|Further education capital allocation
|Abingdon and Witney College
|£760,513
|Activate Learning
|£2,793,421
|ADA National College for Digital Skills
|£82,700
|Askham Bryan College
|£845,748
|Barking and Dagenham College
|£1,199,755
|Barnet and Southgate College
|£1,537,699
|Barnsley College
|£1,518,563
|Basingstoke College of Technology
|£571,894
|Bath College
|£683,979
|Bedford College
|£2,077,379
|Berkshire College of Agriculture
|£502,476
|Birmingham Metropolitan College
|£1,991,491
|Bishop Auckland College
|£320,917
|Bishop Burton College
|£611,581
|Blackburn College
|£893,098
|Blackpool and the Fylde College
|£1,020,032
|Bolton College
|£887,194
|Boston College
|£616,970
|Bradford College
|£1,537,862
|Bridgwater College
|£1,484,831
|Brockenhurst College
|£760,884
|Brooklands Technical College
|£495,357
|Buckinghamshire College Group
|£930,020
|Burnley College
|£1,014,842
|Burton and South Derbyshire College
|£658,581
|Bury College
|£1,123,383
|Calderdale College
|£692,886
|Cambridge Regional College
|£1,284,005
|Capel Manor College
|£580,971
|Central Bedfordshire College
|£515,390
|Chelmsford College
|£588,231
|Cheshire College South and West
|£1,266,541
|Chesterfield College
|£921,553
|Chichester College
|£2,009,688
|City College Plymouth
|£1,039,218
|City College, Norwich
|£1,754,642
|City of Bristol College
|£1,187,311
|City of Sunderland College
|£1,786,809
|City of Wolverhampton College
|£977,134
|Colchester Institute
|£1,256,710
|Cornwall College
|£1,383,066
|Coventry College
|£1,044,481
|Craven College
|£441,860
|Croydon College
|£940,123
|Darlington College
|£629,364
|Derby College
|£1,982,220
|Derwentside College
|£422,466
|DN Colleges Group
|£1,657,186
|Dudley College of Technology
|£2,024,836
|Ealing, Hammersmith and West London College
|£1,120,727
|East Coast College
|£904,298
|East Durham College
|£635,638
|East Kent College
|£2,240,502
|East Surrey College
|£860,242
|East Sussex College Group
|£1,817,583
|Eastleigh College
|£1,153,424
|Exeter College
|£1,692,602
|Fareham College
|£594,629
|Farnborough College of Technology
|£611,097
|Fircroft College of Adult Education
|£93,461
|Furness College
|£444,970
|Gateshead College
|£1,424,593
|Gloucestershire College
|£991,547
|Grantham College
|£286,081
|Greater Brighton Metropolitan College
|£1,192,484
|Halesowen College
|£1,069,783
|Harlow College
|£1,000,110
|Hartlepool College of Further Education
|£538,427
|Hartpury College of Further Education
|£511,181
|Havant & South Downs College
|£1,295,927
|HCUC
|£2,094,166
|Heart of Worcestershire College
|£1,055,424
|Hereford College of Arts
|£104,517
|Herefordshire, Ludlow and North Shropshire College
|£915,767
|Hereward College of Further Education
|£86,529
|Hertford Regional College
|£695,224
|Highbury College, Portsmouth
|£617,678
|Hopwood Hall College
|£1,061,178
|Hugh Baird College
|£746,068
|Hull College
|£1,116,975
|Inspire Education Group
|£1,528,466
|Isle of Wight College
|£498,329
|Kendal College
|£408,539
|Kingston Maurward College
|£270,657
|Kirklees College
|£1,520,869
|Lakes College West Cumbria
|£391,590
|Lambeth College
|£979,806
|Lancaster and Morecambe College
|£410,528
|Leeds City College
|£2,989,776
|Leeds College of Building
|£698,969
|Leicester College
|£1,746,420
|Lincoln College
|£1,030,740
|London South East Colleges
|£1,588,589
|Loughborough College
|£986,415
|LTE Group T/A The Manchester College
|£2,338,681
|Macclesfield College
|£381,526
|Mary Ward Settlement
|£113,063
|Middlesbrough College
|£1,463,377
|Mid-Kent College of Higher and Further Education
|£1,225,731
|Milton Keynes College
|£954,448
|Morley College Limited
|£594,934
|Moulton College
|£532,445
|Myerscough College
|£695,606
|NCG
|£4,597,902
|Nelson and Colne College
|£1,266,672
|New City College
|£3,685,336
|New College Swindon
|£1,491,834
|New College, Durham
|£986,882
|Newbury College
|£219,903
|Newcastle and Stafford Colleges Group
|£1,556,981
|Newham College of Further Education
|£1,317,596
|North East Surrey College of Technology (Nescot)
|£892,598
|North Hertfordshire College
|£895,817
|North Kent College
|£1,484,482
|North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College
|£1,211,892
|Northampton College
|£1,160,398
|Northern College for Residential Adult Education Limited (the)
|£230,900
|Nottingham College
|£2,757,525
|Oaklands College
|£1,096,408
|Petroc
|£904,561
|Plumpton College
|£409,751
|Preston's College
|£869,895
|Reaseheath College
|£786,073
|Richmond and Hillcroft Adult and Community College
|£248,121
|Richmond Upon Thames College
|£562,062
|Riverside College Halton
|£1,032,697
|RNN Group
|£1,459,222
|Runshaw College
|£1,198,808
|Ruskin College
|£79,143
|Salford City College
|£1,523,934
|Sandwell College
|£1,675,696
|Seevic College
|£800,459
|Selby College
|£346,445
|Shipley College
|£334,259
|SMB Group
|£835,022
|Solihull College
|£1,599,537
|South and City College Birmingham
|£2,516,994
|South Devon College
|£891,473
|South Essex College of Further and Higher Education
|£1,667,896
|South Gloucestershire and Stroud College
|£1,134,567
|South Staffordshire College
|£835,405
|South Thames Colleges Group
|£2,244,401
|Southampton City College
|£448,960
|Southport College
|£479,958
|Sparsholt College Hampshire
|£821,036
|St Helens College
|£1,068,547
|Stanmore College
|£466,657
|Stoke On Trent College
|£803,982
|Strode College
|£535,386
|Suffolk New College
|£933,684
|Tameside College
|£872,520
|TEC Partnership
|£1,606,515
|Telford College
|£880,831
|The Bournemouth and Poole College
|£1,099,539
|The City Literary Institute
|£388,919
|The City of Liverpool College
|£1,420,354
|The College of West Anglia
|£1,028,434
|The Education Training Collective
|£966,036
|The Marine Society College of the Sea
|£7,649
|The Northern School of Art
|£114,082
|The Oldham College
|£842,846
|The Sheffield College
|£2,004,591
|The Windsor Forest Colleges Group
|£919,469
|The WKCIC Group
|£4,535,305
|Trafford College Group
|£1,350,291
|Truro and Penwith College
|£1,283,707
|Tyne Coast College
|£833,974
|United Colleges Group
|£1,974,119
|Wakefield College
|£998,887
|Walsall College
|£1,583,507
|Waltham Forest College
|£876,039
|Warrington and Vale Royal College
|£712,228
|Warwickshire College
|£1,403,825
|West Herts College
|£1,873,473
|West Nottinghamshire College
|£1,332,739
|West Suffolk College
|£1,094,574
|West Thames College
|£662,063
|Weston College
|£1,266,072
|Weymouth College
|£421,084
|Wigan and Leigh College
|£1,229,956
|Wiltshire College
|£1,217,666
|Wirral Metropolitan College
|£813,565
|Workers' Educational Association
|£957,932
|Working Men's College Corporation
|£229,320
|Yeovil College
|£530,115
|York College
|£987,509