More than 180 colleges receive share of £200 million to bring building and digital infrastructure up to date

Details
Education Secretary Gavin Williamson

Further education colleges will receive £200 million funding boost to #BuildBackBetter and kick-start work to upgrade their buildings and estates 

Funding will ensure students across the country can continue to access high-quality education and training, as part of the government’s £1.5 billion package to transform further education so every college is fit for the future.

More than 180 colleges will receive a share of £200 million to begin immediate work from this September to repair and refurbish buildings and campuses so they continue to be great places to learn for the local communities they serve, the Education Secretary Gavin Williamson announced today (19 August).

The funding marks the latest step in the government’s drive to overhaul further education and deliver the skilled workforce employers and the economy need, and that will help level up skills and opportunities for more people across the country.

The cash boost forms part of a major £1.5bn investment that will transform colleges over the next 5 years. This initial investment is being fast-tracked so colleges can kick-start work this year and so students and staff will benefit a least a year earlier than originally planned.

Gavin Williamson 100x100Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said:

“We want to build a world class further education system which delivers for the whole nation, and a key part of this is ensuring colleges are fit for the future - with better facilities and brand-new buildings.

“It is brilliant news that more than 180 colleges will receive a share of £200 million so they can start immediate work to renovate buildings and facilities, with further funding being invested over the next 5 years.

“We want all students to continue to receive high-quality education and training, no matter where they grow up or what college they go to. Now more than ever, it is vital that colleges can support their students to gain the skills they need to progress and help the economy to recover and grow.”

david hughes 100 x100David Hughes, Chief Executive of The Association of Colleges said:

“Colleges will be pleased to see their individual allocations as they prepare to provide training, skills and education to over 2 million young people and adults next year. It will help them provide the facilities, advice, support, and high quality teaching they deserve and need.  

"This capital resource, for bringing building and digital infrastructure up to date is important but they will need to move quickly to spend this money. The college condition survey confirms that there has been underinvestment in the college estate in recent years so it is good news that the Treasury has allocated money for a five year programme to put this right and to ensure that future students and apprentices learn and train in world-leading environments.”

The funding comes ahead of the publication of a White Paper this autumn setting out plans to build a high-quality further education system that will provide the skills that individuals, employers and the economy need to grow and thrive.

Work is already underway to transform technical and vocational education and training in this country, including the introduction of new T Levels from September – high-quality technical courses equivalent to three A levels - and working with employers to create more apprenticeship opportunities.

The government is also establishing a network of twenty Institutes of Technology. These are collaborations between universities, FE colleges, and leading employers. They specialise in delivering high-quality higher technical education and training in STEM subjects, such as digital, advanced manufacturing and engineering. Backed by up to £290 million in capital funding to help provide cutting-edge industry standard facilities and kit, they will help deliver  the skilled workforce employer need.

Later this year, the government will launch a 2nd competition to ensure that all parts of England is covered by Institutes of Technology, so everyone has the chance to gain higher technical skills and help unlock growth across the country.

Further education capital allocations - final funding amounts
Name Further education capital allocation 
Abingdon and Witney College £760,513
Activate Learning £2,793,421
ADA National College for Digital Skills £82,700
Askham Bryan College £845,748
Barking and Dagenham College £1,199,755
Barnet and Southgate College £1,537,699
Barnsley College £1,518,563
Basingstoke College of Technology £571,894
Bath College £683,979
Bedford College £2,077,379
Berkshire College of Agriculture £502,476
Birmingham Metropolitan College £1,991,491
Bishop Auckland College £320,917
Bishop Burton College £611,581
Blackburn College £893,098
Blackpool and the Fylde College £1,020,032
Bolton College £887,194
Boston College £616,970
Bradford College £1,537,862
Bridgwater College £1,484,831
Brockenhurst College £760,884
Brooklands Technical College £495,357
Buckinghamshire College Group £930,020
Burnley College £1,014,842
Burton and South Derbyshire College £658,581
Bury College £1,123,383
Calderdale College £692,886
Cambridge Regional College £1,284,005
Capel Manor College £580,971
Central Bedfordshire College £515,390
Chelmsford College £588,231
Cheshire College South and West £1,266,541
Chesterfield College £921,553
Chichester College £2,009,688
City College Plymouth £1,039,218
City College, Norwich £1,754,642
City of Bristol College £1,187,311
City of Sunderland College £1,786,809
City of Wolverhampton College £977,134
Colchester Institute £1,256,710
Cornwall College £1,383,066
Coventry College £1,044,481
Craven College £441,860
Croydon College £940,123
Darlington College £629,364
Derby College £1,982,220
Derwentside College £422,466
DN Colleges Group £1,657,186
Dudley College of Technology £2,024,836
Ealing, Hammersmith and West London College £1,120,727
East Coast College £904,298
East Durham College £635,638
East Kent College £2,240,502
East Surrey College £860,242
East Sussex College Group £1,817,583
Eastleigh College £1,153,424
Exeter College £1,692,602
Fareham College £594,629
Farnborough College of Technology £611,097
Fircroft College of Adult Education £93,461
Furness College £444,970
Gateshead College £1,424,593
Gloucestershire College £991,547
Grantham College £286,081
Greater Brighton Metropolitan College £1,192,484
Halesowen College £1,069,783
Harlow College £1,000,110
Hartlepool College of Further Education £538,427
Hartpury College of Further Education £511,181
Havant & South Downs College £1,295,927
HCUC £2,094,166
Heart of Worcestershire College £1,055,424
Hereford College of Arts £104,517
Herefordshire, Ludlow and North Shropshire College £915,767
Hereward College of Further Education £86,529
Hertford Regional College £695,224
Highbury College, Portsmouth £617,678
Hopwood Hall College £1,061,178
Hugh Baird College £746,068
Hull College £1,116,975
Inspire Education Group £1,528,466
Isle of Wight College £498,329
Kendal College £408,539
Kingston Maurward College £270,657
Kirklees College £1,520,869
Lakes College West Cumbria £391,590
Lambeth College £979,806
Lancaster and Morecambe College £410,528
Leeds City College £2,989,776
Leeds College of Building £698,969
Leicester College £1,746,420
Lincoln College £1,030,740
London South East Colleges £1,588,589
Loughborough College £986,415
LTE Group T/A The Manchester College £2,338,681
Macclesfield College £381,526
Mary Ward Settlement £113,063
Middlesbrough College £1,463,377
Mid-Kent College of Higher and Further Education £1,225,731
Milton Keynes College £954,448
Morley College Limited £594,934
Moulton College £532,445
Myerscough College £695,606
NCG £4,597,902
Nelson and Colne College £1,266,672
New City College £3,685,336
New College Swindon £1,491,834
New College, Durham £986,882
Newbury College £219,903
Newcastle and Stafford Colleges Group £1,556,981
Newham College of Further Education £1,317,596
North East Surrey College of Technology (Nescot) £892,598
North Hertfordshire College £895,817
North Kent College £1,484,482
North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College £1,211,892
Northampton College £1,160,398
Northern College for Residential Adult Education Limited (the) £230,900
Nottingham College £2,757,525
Oaklands College £1,096,408
Petroc £904,561
Plumpton College £409,751
Preston's College £869,895
Reaseheath College £786,073
Richmond and Hillcroft Adult and Community College £248,121
Richmond Upon Thames College £562,062
Riverside College Halton £1,032,697
RNN Group £1,459,222
Runshaw College £1,198,808
Ruskin College £79,143
Salford City College £1,523,934
Sandwell College £1,675,696
Seevic College £800,459
Selby College £346,445
Shipley College £334,259
SMB Group £835,022
Solihull College £1,599,537
South and City College Birmingham £2,516,994
South Devon College £891,473
South Essex College of Further and Higher Education £1,667,896
South Gloucestershire and Stroud College £1,134,567
South Staffordshire College £835,405
South Thames Colleges Group £2,244,401
Southampton City College £448,960
Southport College £479,958
Sparsholt College Hampshire £821,036
St Helens College £1,068,547
Stanmore College £466,657
Stoke On Trent College £803,982
Strode College £535,386
Suffolk New College £933,684
Tameside College £872,520
TEC Partnership £1,606,515
Telford College £880,831
The Bournemouth and Poole College £1,099,539
The City Literary Institute £388,919
The City of Liverpool College £1,420,354
The College of West Anglia £1,028,434
The Education Training Collective £966,036
The Marine Society College of the Sea £7,649
The Northern School of Art £114,082
The Oldham College £842,846
The Sheffield College £2,004,591
The Windsor Forest Colleges Group  £919,469
The WKCIC Group £4,535,305
Trafford College Group £1,350,291
Truro and Penwith College £1,283,707
Tyne Coast College £833,974
United Colleges Group £1,974,119
Wakefield College £998,887
Walsall College £1,583,507
Waltham Forest College £876,039
Warrington and Vale Royal College £712,228
Warwickshire College £1,403,825
West Herts College £1,873,473
West Nottinghamshire College £1,332,739
West Suffolk College £1,094,574
West Thames College £662,063
Weston College £1,266,072
Weymouth College £421,084
Wigan and Leigh College £1,229,956
Wiltshire College £1,217,666
Wirral Metropolitan College £813,565
Workers' Educational Association £957,932
Working Men's College Corporation £229,320
Yeovil College £530,115
York College £987,509

