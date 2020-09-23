 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Which Sectors Have Seen the Biggest Declines and Increases in Job Vacancies?

Details
Hits: 796

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 

Shedding Light on the Labour Market #LMI 

This is the first in a regular fortnightly series from Emsi, the Labour Market Insight specialists, whereby they take a look at interesting trends and developments in the labour market, particularly those that are directly connected with the ongoing disruption in the economy.

In a recent article, we looked at the Office for National Statistics' Job Vacancies by Industry figures, which is a helpful way of understanding which sectors have been most effected by the crisis, and where recovery is happening.

What we saw in those figures was that job vacancies – defined as "positions for which employers are actively seeking to recruit outside their business or organisation" and published on a three-month rolling average – had fallen dramatically at the start of the crisis, declining from 796,000 vacancies in the period January-March, to 341,000 in April-June – a fall of over 57%.

However, the figures from May-July then offered a glimmer of hope, with an uptick of 36,000 to 377,000 job vacancies throughout the country.

15% Increase In Vacancies

The latest figures, covering the period June-August, have now been released, and the first thing to say is that they again show an increase in vacancies.

Across all sectors, there are now 434,000 vacancies, which is an increase of 15.1% on the previous three-month rolling average, and 27.1% from the low point in April-June.

In terms of actual sectors, we have produced an interactive chart below, showing job vacancies since 2015, which allows you to take a closer look at specific sectors by clicking on the buttons at the top of the chart:

So what are the main points being shown by the data?

The downturn is very much evident across all sectors without exception, although some industries have clearly been much harder hit than others. For instance, Accommodation and food services has been particularly hard hit by the near total shutdown of the sector for over two months, with the number of vacancies declining from around 90,000 at the beginning of the year to just 8,000 in April-June, although this has now risen to around 27,000 in June-August. Wholesale and retail is another sector that saw a big decline, falling from around 130,000 vacancies at the beginning of the year, to 39,000 in April-Jun, although again the industry has now seen an increase, such that in June-August there were 51,000 vacancies - still a long way off business as usual, but certainly an improvement.

Rishi Sunak unveils governmentâ€™s plan to protect jobs and support businesses over the coming months
FE Voices
@RISHISUNAK #PLANFORJOBS - CHANCELLOR OUTLINES WINTER ECONOMY PLAN Cen
Rediscovering the â€˜Employment and Part-Time Higher Technical Educationâ€™ Model
FE Voices
#Post16RevolutionaryReforms Secretaries of State always like to claim
Chancellor fails to take action to protect those hardest hit by Covid
FE Voices
The Chancellor @RishiSunak announced some action to preserve jobs toda

Of all the sectors, perhaps the most interesting trend is that for Financial and insurance activities. At the beginning of the year, there were around 30,000 job vacancies in this industry, and like all other sectors there was then a big decline, in this case down to 18,000 in April-June. However, unlike all other sectors, which have since then either seen an increase or at least remaining at the April-June level, vacancies for Financial and insurance activities have continued to decline, falling to just 16,000 in June-August. This will definitely be one to keep an eye on when we look at the next set of data for July-September, which is due for release in mid-October.

Watch out for the next piece in this regular series on 7th October.

To find out more about how the crisis is affecting your local area, contact Emsi for more info.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Rishi Sunak unveils government’s plan to protect jobs and support businesses over the coming months
FE Voices
@RISHISUNAK #PLANFORJOBS - CHANCELLOR OUTLINES WINTER ECONOMY PLAN Cen
Higher Technical Education: An Alternative to Full-Time Three-Year Degrees
FE Voices
#Post16RevolutionaryReforms The forthcoming white paper presents a onc
Rediscovering the ‘Employment and Part-Time Higher Technical Education’ Model
FE Voices
#Post16RevolutionaryReforms Secretaries of State always like to claim
Changing your story as an educator
FE Voices
#EYPEN - Change the Story I often sit with a book or an academic journ
We will ensure that schools, colleges and universities stay open
FE Voices
We will ensure that schools, colleges and universities stay open - bec
Introducing the first annual Apprentice panel survey report
FE Voices
@IfATechEd's first annual #Apprentice panel survey report It gives me
5 top tips for building a great employability programme
FE Voices
1. Employer engagementA brilliant 16-19 employability programme shoul
A New National Post-16 Education and Skills Strategy
FE Voices
#Post16RevolutionaryReforms - Five Points of Consensus @AoC_Info AoC a
5 ways universities and colleges can protect themselves from cyber attacks
FE Voices
During the UK’s enforced lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, rese
Chancellor fails to take action to protect those hardest hit by Covid
FE Voices
The Chancellor @RishiSunak announced some action to preserve jobs toda
Inspections are set to resume - are you “Ofsted ready”?
FE Voices
Ofsted. The word alone is enough to strike fear into the hearts of man
Government must act now to prevent record levels of unemployed young people after furlough ends
FE Voices
Government must create #1000opportunities a day for young people to av

Advertisers

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Video Advert

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4957)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page