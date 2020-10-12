 
GCSE, AS and A level exams 2021 will go ahead with 3 week delay - Sector Response

Details
#ExamsCovidDebate - Exams will go ahead next summer, underpinned by contingencies for all possible scenarios. Students to be given more time to prepare for 2021 exams

Students now have more time to prepare for their exams next year, as most AS, A levels and GCSEs will be held three weeks later to help address the disruption caused by the pandemic.

The Prime Minister and Education Secretary are clear that exams will go ahead, as they are the fairest and most accurate way to measure a pupil’s attainment.

Today (12 October), the government is announcing the summer exam series will start on 7 June and end on 2 July for almost all AS/A levels and GCSEs.

Results days are Tuesday 24 August for A/AS levels and Friday 27 August for GCSEs so students will start the following academic year as normal.

It is expected that for the majority of vocational and technical qualifications that are taken alongside or instead of GCSEs, AS and A levels, awarding organisations will look to align timetables with 2021 exams.

The government continues to prioritise children’s education in its response to the pandemic, building on the remarkable efforts of teachers, students and parents in keeping pupils learning at school and at home.

Gavin Williamson 100x100Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said:

"Fairness to pupils is my priority, and will continue to be at the forefront of every decision we take in the lead up to exams next summer. Exams are the fairest way of judging a student’s performance so they will go ahead, underpinned by contingency measures developed in partnership with the sector.

"Students have experienced considerable disruption and it’s right we give them, and their teachers, the certainty that exams will go ahead and more time to prepare.

"Combined with our £1 billion catch-up programme and the changes proposed by Ofqual to free up teaching time, the changes I am announcing today give young people the best chance of being ready for their exams without undermining the value of the qualifications they receive.

"I will continue to work closely with stakeholders and I’m grateful for the commitment and willingness that’s been shown in delivering this additional time to ensure young people have the best opportunity to succeed."

The announcement comes as members of the House of Commons Petitions Committee debate two e-petitions relating to exams during Covid-19, to review the decision to use previous data to calculate exam grades, and to reduce curriculum content for Year 10 and 12 students who will sit exams in 2021. 

Implement a fairer assessment system for exams to ensure the chaos of the summer is not repeated, say unions

Responding to the announcement by education secretary Gavin Williamson that GCSEs and A-level exams will be delayed by three weeks, the union called for a fairer system that relies less on exams.

The union also said that the current situation highlighted the need for an overhaul of exams and assessments, and a move to a system of post-qualifications admissions, where students apply to university after their results.

Jo Grady 100x100UCU general secretary Jo Grady said:

'Staff and students have worked incredibly hard in unprecedented circumstances this year and deserve better than the continued mess that the Westminster government has overseen.

'The government needs to accept it got things badly wrong back in August and work with staff to ensure a proper system of teacher-moderated grades instead of exams, in case we see a continued rise in Covid-19 cases and more widespread lockdowns.

‘Whilst a delay in the start of exams in 2021 to allow students and teachers more time to complete courses is welcome, it is vital to consider how this will affect teacher workload and timetable planning. Longer term, the current situation shows that we must seriously look at moving to a system of post-qualifications admissions, where students apply to university after their results.

‘Without substantial support from the government, and a commitment to genuine reform, further uncertainty around exams and marking systems will simply create further chaos for students and unbearable workloads for staff’.

mary boustedDr Mary Bousted, Joint General Secretary of the National Education Union, said:   

“Today’s announcement amounts to a dereliction of duty by government to pupils, parents and education professionals.  Pupils taking GCSE and A levels next summer are in a terrible position. They have missed five months of in-school teaching – a loss which impacts most severely on disadvantaged pupils, 700,000 of whom have no access to the internet which denies them access to remote learning.  Many pupils are missing further schooling, now, as they isolate at home waiting for COVID test results.  It is completely unrealistic, and unfair, to expect these pupils to take exams which make no compensation for disruption to school teaching time.    

“In unprecedented joint advice with the other teacher and leader unions, the NEU advised Gavin Williamson that GCSE and A level exams must be altered to include greater choice of topics, which would enable pupils to be examined on what they have, not what they have not, been taught.  We continue to believe that greater optionality in exam papers, along with fewer exams, will be essential to support fairness and to decrease the already very high rates of pupil stress which are being suffered this year.  

“Why are the government consulting, now, on how exams will be graded and what the fall back would be if exams cannot be taken? Ministers have had months to plan for these contingencies which, as COVID levels rise in communities, become ever more possible.    

“Today’s announcement is yet another appalling example of political ideology trumping practical reality.  It demonstrates that this is not a government which is interested in levelling up because the impact of these decisions will impact most severely on the most disadvantaged.  

“It is critical for avoiding the great unfairness felt by many students last summer that government reconsider this position immediately and introduce greater topic optionality into the exams. If government will not reconsider and change its mind quickly, members tell us that exams, even with greater optionality, are no longer tenable. In which case, the only route to fairness would be a complete cancellation of exams and the use of robustly moderated, externally quality-assured teacher judgements.”  

Dr Patrick Roach 100x100Patrick Roach, General Secretary of NASUWT-The Teachers’ Union, said:

“The announcement of a three week delay to the timetable for most GCSE and A level exams next year will not provide meaningful additional time for students whose preparation for examinations has already been disrupted over a number of months.

“Moving the timetable is unlikely to create much additional teaching time per subject, will place significant pressure on the awarding system and the additional time pressures in turning around exam papers risks a reduction in the number of people willing to work as exam markers. 

“Reducing content in examinations and enabling greater scope for students to answer optional questions must also be strongly considered in order to reduce the pressures on students and teachers.

“It is of equal concern that the Education Secretary has failed today to set out any detail on what contingency arrangements are to be put in place should exams not be able to go ahead in the revised timetable next year or to clarify what measures will be put in place to ensure pupils are not disadvantaged in any way due to the high likelihood of further disruption over this academic year.

“We cannot risk a repeat of the chaos which engulfed this year’s exam results and it is imperative that a range of robust and transparent contingency measures are developed, in consultation with the teaching profession, to address the wide range of possible scenarios schools and pupils may find themselves in over the coming year which could impact on exams and the fair assessment of pupils’ abilities.”

The autumn exam series - involving more than 20,000 entries – is already underway

Schools and colleges have shown exams can be held, even in areas of local restriction. Given rising case numbers and the battle to suppress the virus, it is also right that there is consideration of the range of scenarios which might impact students’ ability to sit exams and develop contingency plans.

The Education Secretary has today written to Ofqual to ask the regulator to work closely with him, school and further education leaders, exam boards, unions and the higher education sector to develop these arrangements.

The Government will engage widely with the sector over the next six weeks to identify any risks to exams at a national, local, and individual student level, and consider measures needed to address any potential disruption. This could be a student unable to sit exams due to illness or self-isolation, or schools affected by a local outbreak during the examination season meaning centres cannot open.

More detail will be published later in the Autumn, to ensure students have confidence that they will be fairly treated in terms of assessment in 2021.

One maths and one English GCSE exam will be held just before the May half-term, giving any Year 11 pupils who are affected by Covid-19 the best possible chance of still sitting a paper in each of these core subjects.

The government is also confirming today that no further subject-level changes to exams and assessments will be made for GCSEs, AS and A levels. The changes outlined by Ofqual are designed to release time for teaching and to take account of public health considerations. This confirmation gives teachers, school leaders and pupils clarity on what will be assessed in exams next summer. This follows a public consultation carried out by the exams’ regulator, Ofqual, earlier this year. Ofqual has also consulted on how assessments of vocational and technical qualifications will be adapted to free up teaching time and respond to any future public health measures.

The £1 billion Covid catch-up fund will help to tackle the impact of lost teaching time. The programme includes a £650 million catch-up premium to help schools support all pupils and £350 million National Tutoring Programme for disadvantaged students.

