 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

£18 million Growth Fund launched to support FE and HE providers expand Higher Technical Education

Details
Hits: 163
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Gavin Williamson, Education Secretary

Adults will be able to access more, high-quality alternatives to university degrees under new measures to boost the nation’s skills and job prospects.

The package will help colleges and universities invest in new equipment that will support technical studies, and boost training opportunities with businesses in areas such as digital and construction.

It will also create new, shorter courses for working adults in STEM subjects like engineering and manufacturing, giving those wishing to upskill or retrain greater flexibility in how and when they study.

Boosting the uptake and quality of Higher Technical Education - technical qualifications that sit between A Levels and degrees – and supporting adults to study more flexibly throughout their lives is a key part of the Government’s landmark reforms to post-16 education and training.

A major review of Higher Technical Education revealed these qualifications can unlock the skills employers need, can lead to well paid jobs and help support the country to build back better from the pandemic.

Despite this, only 4% of young people achieve a qualification at higher technical level by the age of 25 compared to the 33% who get a degree or above.

The funding will be invested from Summer 2021 to kickstart work to ensure more Higher Technical Education is on offer across the country, providing more people with high-quality alternatives to university degrees.

The package consists of:

  • A new £18 million Growth Fund to support further and higher education providers to expand high-quality Higher Technical Education. The fund will help providers to invest in equipment and develop the business links they need to offer training that will meet growing employer demands for skills in sectors including Digital, Construction, Health and Science.
  • Up to £10 million for Institutes of Technology to develop and deliver higher technical short and modular courses in STEM disciplines like engineering, manufacturing, construction and digital. Aimed at working adults, these courses, which will be available from Autumn 2021, will be free to access and will support people to rapidly reskill or upskill to meet local economic needs.
  • £2 million to support the development and delivery of high-quality modular training focused on upskilling employees to help address future skills gaps in high value manufacturing. The High Value Manufacturing Catapult, an organisation that supports businesses to harness innovation, have been appointed to lead this exciting new project, working with Institutes of Technology.

Sector reaction

Gavin Williamson 100x100Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said:

“Investment in higher technical skills will support more people to secure exciting and rewarding careers, fill skills gaps in our economy and help us build back better from the pandemic.

“We also want to counter the myth that a degree is the only way to a good job.

"This funding will help open up more high quality training alternatives for people, empowering them to get the skills they need to build the life they want, wherever they live.”

Stephen Evans Dec 2018 100x100Stephen Evans, CEO, Learning & Work Institute, said:

‘Higher technical skills must form part of a ladder of opportunity, so it’s good to see a focus on this. Our aim should be for more people to gain higher level skills in different ways, rather than to reduce the number of people studying to level 6.

‘That will require rebuilding the missing rungs of the ladder by increasing participation in basic skills and levels 2 and 3, so more people are ready to progress up. On top of that we will close working with employers and more significant measures to improve funding and support for higher technical education.’

73% of technology devices were provided to pupils six months after schools first closed
Featured Voices
Between March 2020 and March 2021 the government handed out 1.4 millio
Simon Lebus speaks about Ofqual's role in vocational skills and training
Featured Voices
#AELPAC21 - Simon Lebus, Chief Regulator, @Ofqual's speech at the @AEL
Sexual harassment has become â€˜normalisedâ€™ for children and young people Ofsted review finds
Featured Voices
#EveryonesInvited: Dedicate staff training to handling sexual abuse an

Responding to the government’s announcement that multi-million-pound investment will allow more people to gain higher level technical skills, Universities UK said: “Expanding higher technical courses is a positive move which will increase choice for learners of all ages and help employers meet their skills needs as the nation looks to rebuild from the impact of COVID-19.

“Universities have been involved with developing these qualifications and many universities are ready to scale up their alternatives to the traditional three-year degree. UUK is working closely with government, employers and local partners to help make these qualifications a success.”

Dr Arti Saraswat, Senior Policy Manager (Higher Education) at Association of Colleges said:
"There are many routes to a good job, and every route deserves the respect, support and funding to make it a viable option for anyone who wants to take it. We welcome the incentive for providers to deliver higher technical qualifications – as we move closer to the end of the furlough scheme, this investment in timely and helpful. But government will also need to support providers further by providing funding that goes beyond this year. There is also a need for maintenance support and student finance so that those who would benefit most from modular learning and HTQs are able to take them up."

Higher technical training is currently offered at Further Education (FE) and Higher Education (HE) institutions, but research shows that the quality of courses on offer can be variable and it can be hard for students and employers to find the ones that are right for them.

From September 2022 the government will start rolling out newly approved Higher Technical Qualifications, starting with Digital.

Construction and Health and Science will follow in 2023 with a full suite of qualifications rolled out by 2025.

Qualifications will only be approved where they provide the skills employers need, so students and employers can be confident the courses on offer will provide the skills they need to succeed.

The Government’s network of Institutes of Technology – unique collaborations between universities, FE colleges, and leading employers – will also specialise in delivering high-quality Higher Technical Education and training in STEM subjects, such as digital, advanced manufacturing and engineering that will provide employers with the skilled workforce they need.

Higher Technical Qualifications will provide a natural progression route for young people taking new T Levels or A Levels, and adults looking to upskill or retrain, enabling them to take the next step up and gain higher technical skills in key subjects like STEM.

Following a review of the Higher Technical Education the government announced in July 2020 that that it would:

  1. Introduce newly approved Higher Technical Qualifications from September 2022 supported by a government-backed brand and quality mark – qualifications will only be approved where they provide the skills employers need, providing much needed clarity for students and employers.
  2. Work with Ofsted and the Office for Students to make sure the quality of courses is consistently high across HE and FE institutions – building on our Institutes of Technology so students and employers can be confident courses will be high quality.
  3. Work in partnership with employers and careers advisers to showcase the benefits and the wide range of opportunities that studying a higher technical qualification can open up and making sure students get the right information, advice and guidance to make informed choices.

The Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education (the Institute) will shortly announce the first successful Digital Higher Technical Qualifications.

On 5 July, the Institute will invite awarding bodies to submit Higher Technical Qualifications for approval against employer-led occupational standards in Construction, and Health & Science.  This will be followed in 2022 by Business & Administration; Education & Childcare; Engineering & Manufacturing and Legal, Finance & Accounting and the year after by Agriculture, Environmental & Animal Care; Catering & Hospitality; Creative & Design and Hair & Beauty.

Once a route has been opened for HTQ approval, there will be annual opportunities to submit new or existing qualifications for approval.

You may also be interested in these articles:

73% of technology devices were provided to pupils six months after schools first closed
Featured Voices
Between March 2020 and March 2021 the government handed out 1.4 millio
Simon Lebus speaks about Ofqual's role in vocational skills and training
Featured Voices
#AELPAC21 - Simon Lebus, Chief Regulator, @Ofqual's speech at the @AEL
One-off tutoring programmes available to all will do nothing to close gaps between the least and most disadvantaged
Featured Voices
The government’s pandemic “catch up” programme is a kick in the
Sir Kevan Collins, the Government's Education Recovery Commissioner has resigned - Sector Response
Featured Voices
Sir Kevan Collins, the Government's Education Recovery Commissioner ha
By cutting the Union Learning Fund, the government is undermining its own skills agenda
Featured Voices
The UK government keeps talking about skills. Just last week, @GavinWi
Sexual harassment has become ‘normalised’ for children and young people Ofsted review finds
Featured Voices
#EveryonesInvited: Dedicate staff training to handling sexual abuse an
REVEALED: What young people need to recover better from the pandemic in new post-Covid Youth Manifesto
Featured Voices
#YouthWithoutLimits - Young people, supported by The Duke of Edinburgh
Businesses can claim £3000 for each new apprentice they take on as part of the Plan for Jobs
Featured Voices
Businesses can claim £3000 for each new apprentice they take on as pa
Taking Back to Work Anxiety off the Menu
Featured Voices
There’s plenty of information out there at the moment about looking
Employer Demand for Jobs and Skills in “The Green Economy”
Featured Voices
Although there has been much talk about the Green Economy in recent ye
Our inspections of professional development for teachers – what to expect
Featured Voices
@Ofstednews’s role in quality assuring national professional qualifi
The Long and Winding History of Apprenticeships
Featured Voices
In light of this year’s #GCSE assessments drawing to a close, and yo

Sponsored Video

Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 5 hours 15 minutes ago

RT @FENews: THE CHEFS’ FORUM & RATIONAL TO STAGE GROUND-BREAKING VIRTUAL EDUCATION CATERING SEMINAR: The Chefs’​ Forum has teamed-up with R…
View Original Tweet

Aira
Aira has published a new article: Multi-million-pound education investments revealed in Rhondda 8 hours ago
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel has published a new article: Making Remote Working More Environmentally Friendly 8 hours 48 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5760)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page