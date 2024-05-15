Quantum Group Shortlisted for Prestigious Unlock Net Zero Awards 2024

Quantum, a leading provider of green skills training solutions, is thrilled to announce its selection as a finalist for the prestigious Unlock Net Zero Awards 2024. The awards, held in partnership with the British Property Federation, recognise outstanding contributions to sustainability and innovation within the UK housing sector.

Quantum Group’s dedication to addressing the national green skills shortage, through innovative training solutions, has earned them a coveted spot on the shortlist for the Innovation of the Year – Product category. Their commitment to equipping the workforce with the skills needed to drive sustainable practices aligns perfectly with the ethos of the Unlock Net Zero Awards.

In addition to their innovative approach, Quantum Group has made significant strides in installing green skills training facilities across various colleges throughout the UK this year so far. These installations include:

Aylesbury Campus, Buckinghamshire College Group

NCC London (across 3 campuses)

Hertford Regional College

London South Bank Technical College

Burton and South Derbyshire

St Helens (across 2 campuses)

Wiltshire College and Coventry College

“We are honoured to be recognised as a finalist for the Unlock Net Zero Awards,” said Maria Gonella, Managing Partner at Quantum. “This recognition is a testament to our ongoing commitment to fostering sustainability and addressing the critical green skills shortage. We are proud of the impact our training solutions are making across the UK, we are constantly developing further training modules such as Rainwater Harvesting and Retrofit, which are essential for maximum impact to accelerate green construction skills to net zero. We are in this position through the hard work and dedication of the whole Quantum team, our partnership with Daikin UK and our unwavering support from colleges and our local Havering borough council.”

In addition to their renewables training facilities, Quantum has written and offer several Level 2 and 3 Green Skills courses, including Sustainable Energy and Renewable Technologies: Air Source Heat Pump Design, Installation and Maintenance, and Train the Green Trainer.

The winners of the Unlock Net Zero Awards will be announced at a sustainably focused awards ceremony on the 26th of June 2024, held alongside Housing 2024 at Manchester Central. Quantum Group looks forward to the opportunity to celebrate alongside fellow industry leaders and continue driving positive change within the UK housing sector.