 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Building an Education Curriculum for a NetZero Future – Ensuring future generations learn about Climate Change

Details
Hits: 692
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Gaby Sethi, Head of OVO Foundation

As we move into the second year of our work at the Foundation for Education Development (@FEDeducation) and following the launch of the FED National Education Consultation Report, we hosted a roundtable discussion seeking to answer the theme ‘Building an Education Curriculum for a NetZero Future – Ensuring future generations learn about Climate Change.’

We asked Gaby Sethi, Head of OVO Foundation, OVO Energy’s philanthropic arm, to share her input into this roundtable discussion.

Gaby’s role involves delivering on the Foundation’s strategic aims and harnessing OVO’s collective entrepreneurial expertise to make a positive and meaningful impact on society and in this thinkpiece she talks about how through OVO’s programme they educate and empower children and young people to take action on the climate crisis. 

To win the war against carbon, the world needs all the help it can get.

Hi, I’m Gaby – Head of OVO Foundation, which I helped to launch back in 2015. OVO Foundation is OVO Energy’s charity. It was set up to give kids and young people all over the world a greener, fairer future. Our mission is to use our energy to change the world for the better, and I’ve been lucky enough to create a mix of exciting projects that do just that – all while focusing on improving the lives of children and young people around the world. And, with the amazing help of our members, we’ve had some fantastic achievements

But given the urgency of the climate crisis, we felt the need to sit down and reevaluate our mission. I wanted to introduce you to our new vision and the three sustainability projects we will be supporting over the next three years to help us move closer to achieving that vision. 

Our new world-changing ambition

To win the war against carbon, the world needs all the help it can get. That’s why we’ve recently refocused our priorities to match today’s needs – and OVO’s new sustainability strategy, Plan Zero

We want to create a world where all children and young people have equitable access to a sustainable future. We think there is an urgent need to fund projects that address climate change issues as they impact and affect children and young people in the UK.

This is in response to research that shows that: 

We want to change this for the better. Last year, the OVO Foundation committed £1m to a new programme, called ‘Climate Changers’, which will support projects that empower over 100,000 children and young people from around the UK to help fight the climate crisis and create greener, more sustainable communities. The programme combines both education and practical action to educate children on the climate crisis and sustainability issues but also provides them with the opportunity and skills to do something about it. 

THE IMPORTANCE OF SAFEGUARDING IN FE â€“ AND THE CHALLENGES THAT SURROUND THIS
Featured Voices
Understanding the importance of safeguarding is a duty that all funded
How Rochdale Council became a Top 100 Apprenticeship employer through their work in schools
Featured Voices
When the #apprenticeship levy was introduced, @RochdaleCouncil provide
How a multi academy trust supports workforce development using more than Â£100k in apprenticeship levy transfer funding
Featured Voices
@PlymouthCAST are a multi academy trust who secured more than Â£100k i

Three new partners have been selected to help us deliver the programme and OVO Foundation work with them over the next three years. Here’s some more about them and their amazing projects:

  • Action for Conservation: They want to build the next generation of nature conservationists. OVO Foundation’s funding will be used to support students in areas of deprivation to develop skills and knowledge and deliver environmental improvement projects, making their schools and communities greener and more sustainable.
  • Earthwatch Europe: OVO Foundation is providing funding to establish 12 Tiny Forests (sites of 200m2 of land with 600 trees per site) in deprived areas in the UK to support educators to use the forests as outdoor classrooms to teach children about the environment and sustainability. 
  • Energy Sparks: Through an online platform that provides targeted energy savings advice, Energy Sparks empowers pupils to improve the energy efficiency of their schools helping them to have a real impact on climate change and teaching them energy saving skills to take home to their families and communities.

Through OVO Foundation’s work with these partners, and the funding provided over the next three years, they’re expecting to:

  • Save 6,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions and £1.9m in energy costs in schools
  • Create 12 Tiny Forests in areas of deprivation in the UK to absorb up to 7,200kg CO2
  • Engage 116,000 children and young people in climate change and sustainability issues

Excited for the future 

Whilst the climate crisis collectively represents one of our greatest challenges, I’m really excited with the prospect of supporting these three inspiring projects. Watch this space for updates throughout the year or head over now to OVO Foundation to see how you can make a difference.

Gaby Sethi, Head of OVO Foundation

You may also be interested in these articles:

THE IMPORTANCE OF SAFEGUARDING IN FE – AND THE CHALLENGES THAT SURROUND THIS
Featured Voices
Understanding the importance of safeguarding is a duty that all funded
How Rochdale Council became a Top 100 Apprenticeship employer through their work in schools
Featured Voices
When the #apprenticeship levy was introduced, @RochdaleCouncil provide
How a multi academy trust supports workforce development using more than £100k in apprenticeship levy transfer funding
Featured Voices
@PlymouthCAST are a multi academy trust who secured more than £100k i
The Skills and post-16 Education Bill and £83 million Post-16 Capacity fund launched - Sector Reaction
Featured Voices
@EducationGovUK - New #SkillsBill to transform skills and training, le
How the Wicomico County Public School District Kept Community Service Alive During COVID
Featured Voices
Community service has been a cornerstone in education for years. It’
FIGHTING CYBERCRIME: THE FUTURE OF DIGITAL LAW
Featured Voices
As a result of the global digital society, the world is increasingly o
The vocational route to Vice Principal
Featured Voices
Kate da Costa grew up in Cambridgeshire and attended Swavesey Village
Government right to put skills at heart of Net Zero Strategy
Featured Voices
The government today (19 Oct) published its Net Zero Strategy: #BuildB
Top 5 tips for the education sector: How to manage reputational risk in a digital era
Featured Voices
The pandemic has thrown up a myriad of issues that schools and college
Education Policy – What will we be talking about in 2022?
Featured Voices
As we move into the second year of our work at the Foundation for Educ
Hospitality Apprenticeships Week: 'You cannot fail to be impressed by WestKing’s prestige’
Featured Voices
To mark #HospitalityApprenticeshipsWeek (18-22 October), Westminster K
Free global employment for all refugees?
Featured Voices
How can the HR industry help the refugee crisis? In August, news chann

Sponsored Video

Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

AELP Webinar Team
AELP Webinar Team added a new event 24 minutes ago

Safeguarding Awareness for NHS Apprenticeship Providers

Overview The 1 hour Safeguarding Awareness webinar will allow delegates to gain an overall insight into safeguarding at an introductory level. This...

  • Wednesday, 17 November 2021 02:00 PM
  • Online
Strategic Development Network (SDN)
Strategic Development Network (SDN) added a new event 1 hour

3-part webinar series: Delivering training in a hybrid...

Book your place here Last year, many of you did an amazing job in pivoting overnight to support apprentices online. But now the long-term move to...

  • Thursday, 09 December 2021 09:30 AM
  • Online
Strategic Development Network (SDN)
Strategic Development Network (SDN) added a new event 1 hour

3-part webinar series Apprenticeships in a hybrid world –...

Book your place here Hybrid and flexible working is here to stay. But what does this mean for you as a provider, as you respond to the needs of...

  • Wednesday, 17 November 2021 09:30 AM
  • Online

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (6206)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page