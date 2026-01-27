£2.5m secured and 330 local businesses supported by University of Salford innovation centre

More than 330 businesses across Greater Manchester have been supported to grow, innovate and improve productivity thanks to the University of Salford’s Centre for Sustainable Innovation (CSI), which is marking two years since its launch.

The Centre for Sustainable Innovation was established to give local businesses access to University expertise, facilities and funding opportunities that are often out of reach for small and medium-sized businesses. Since opening in 2024, the centre has secured over £2.5 million in external funding to deliver direct support for small and medium-sized businesses, helping them develop new products, test ideas, improve processes and build more sustainable business models. This support has directly contributed to the development of 30 new innovations, strengthened leadership and management skills and helped businesses progress into long-term growth activities – boosting jobs, skills and investment across the region.

The impact of CSI’s support can be seen in businesses such as Lagan’s Healthcare, a Bolton-based company that provides training for paid carers and nurses to deliver high-quality care in residential and community settings. Owner Carren Bell worked with the centre to develop leadership skills and management capability before progressing a new spin-off idea. With access to specialist innovation support and funding, the business has since secured over £10,000 to develop a prototype, helping turn an early-stage concept into a product with clear commercial potential and opening up new opportunities for growth.

AJAX Equipment, also based in Bolton, designs and manufactures bespoke solids handling and processing machinery for industries around the world. Over the past two years, owner Mark Waters and his team have worked with CSI to build a stronger strategic foundation for the business, supported by specialist advice to introduce new machinery, improve processes and increase operational efficiency. This ongoing collaboration is now helping AJAX explore further innovation and automation opportunities to support long-term growth.

Sara Boswell, Director of the Centre for Sustainable Innovation at the University of Salford, said: “Our second year at the Centre for Sustainable Innovation has been a real whirlwind. When we launched in 2024, our ambition was to create a leading hub for sustainable business and digital transformation, one that gives small and medium-sized enterprises access to the expertise, facilities and technologies they need to innovate and grow. It’s incredibly rewarding to see that vision already translating into tangible benefits for businesses across Salford and the wider region.

“What I’m most proud of is the journeys we’re taking organisations on from strengthening leadership and management capability, to developing new innovations, accessing grant funding and forming knowledge transfer partnerships. As a small but mighty team, we’re already seeing the difference this work is making for businesses across Greater Manchester.”

Alongside its work with businesses, CSI works closely with industry, government and academic partners, including Salford City Council, Microsoft, Barclays, Siemens, the Northern Automotive Alliance, the Greater Manchester Chamber of Commerce and The Growth Company, ensuring innovation and investment remain rooted in the region.