Apprenticeship event held at University of Derby to inspire young people across East Midlands

More than 600 young people from schools and colleges across the East Midlands met with leading employers and expert academics at an event held to celebrate National Apprenticeship Week.

Hosted by the University of Derby at its Kedleston Road site, the event offered the opportunity for Year 12 and 13 students to learn more about the benefits of apprenticeships from employers across the region.

Twenty-five organisations were in attendance on the day, including global and national employers such as Rolls-Royce, E.ON, NHS Trusts and Kier – the construction firm behind the University’s Cavendish Building, which will become home to Derby Business School later this year.

The University also hosted talks with academic experts and current students, who shared help and advice designed to inspire visitors.

Claire Morley, Head of Skills and Apprenticeships at the University of Derby, said: “At the University of Derby, we combine teaching excellence with industry engagement to create a high-quality learning experience. In collaboration with world-leading organisations, we are delivering apprenticeship programmes that equip apprentices with the talent to improve business services across our region and beyond.

“Alongside gaining the academic qualification required for a job, apprentices at Derby acquire the skills, resilience and experiences for a meaningful career.”

The University offers a wide range of apprenticeships in various subjects from Level 2 to Level 7, run in partnership with Buxton and Leek College. It works with organisations including the NHS, Institute of Quarrying and Rolls-Royce to ensure that apprentices are prepared for a successful future.

Tracey Nock, Wider-Workforce Manager for Derbyshire Community Health Service NHS Foundation Trust & Derbyshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, was among those who attended the event at the University.

She said:

“Supporting National Apprenticeship Week is an investment in the future of patient care.

“Apprenticeships provide hands-on experience, develop critical skills, and create a pipeline of compassionate, skilled professionals who are essential to the well-being of our communities.”

For businesses, employing an apprentice has several benefits.

Brendan Abbott, Industry Relationship Manager of Apprentices at the University of Derby, added:

“Apprenticeships are a long-term investment in skills that businesses will benefit from well beyond the training period.

“For businesses striving to balance their budgets, apprenticeships offer a practical solution — enabling companies to invest in their workforce while reducing financial strain.

“These are challenging times for businesses, and so partnering with a provider like the University of Derby for tailored apprenticeship programmes could make a significant difference.”

National Apprenticeship Week runs from February 10 to February 16 and the theme for 2025 is ‘Skills for life – it all starts with skills’.