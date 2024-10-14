BMet hosts career-focused insight event with Bila Law Academy and Irwin Mitchell Solicitors

BMet law students are set to further bolster their career opportunities, following the launch of a work experience programme with Bila Law Academy and Irwin Mitchell Solicitors.

Held at BMet’s Matthew Boulton College, the insight event enabled aspiring legal professionals to learn about the journeys of key people at Irwin Mitchell, alongside Bila Law Academy CEO and founder, Nadine Bila.

Level 2 and 3, Access to HE and HE law students were also invited to ask questions to the panel of experts and to have one-to-one discussions with them – all tailored towards creating a successful work experience programme.

BMet has been working with the likeminded community -driven Academy since it was founded in 2022. The mutually rewarding partnership has helped students from under-represented backgrounds to acquire legal skills knowledge, build social skills and confidence to help them strive in their legal career pursuits.

Among other things, BMet law students have benefitted from mentoring sessions, tailored training workshops and networking opportunities. The launch of the work experience programme means that students life chances are set to further increase.

Yasmin Malvanker, BMet Law and Criminology Lecturer, whose collaboration with Nadine has meant that hundreds of BMet students are enhancing their career prospects said: “I am so pleased with BMet’s ever-growing partnership with Bila Law Academy and likeminded Irwin Mitchell Solicitors, which enables a wealth of exciting opportunities.

“The launch of this new work experience programme with Irwin Mitchell Solicitors, provides huge scope for rewarding careers for our law students, who need extra support to help them reach their goals and to start developing their work ready skills early on in their legal journey.

“It is fantastic that our students will benefit from a specially designed work experience programme, with an Internationally known and respected Law Firm and Bila Law Academy, that will cater to their needs.”

Here is what some BMet law students had to say:

Diana, Level 2 Law and Legal Work: “This event has really inspired me. It was so insightful to meet such amazing people alongside my peers, who have the experience to help us get to where we desire to get to in our careers.”

Ray, HND Law and Practice: “As a result of being here today, I truly feel that I will be able to enhance my knowledge and skills in ways that will enable me to reach my goals of being a solicitor. It was great to be in the company of such esteemed professionals.”

Gurshan, Access to HE Law and Criminology: “Coming to this event has helped me to believe that I will be part of a work experience programme that will help me acquire a greater understanding of how I can make it as a barrister.”

Tehreem, Level 2 Law and Legal Work: “My eyes have certainly been opened to the possibilities that could be out there for me. I feel confident and positive that this work experience programme will lead me further to a legal career that is right for me.”

Bila Law Academy was founded with a mission to help increase diversity and inclusion in the legal industry and open doors of opportunities to those who might not otherwise have it.

Nadine Bila, CEO and Founder said: “It was extremely rewarding to attend BMet today together with our partner Irwin Mitchell, to discuss the early stages of a programme that will be specially designed to support law students.

“l’m very grateful for our partnership with Irwin Mitchell, which has opened many doors of opportunities for the law students at BMet.”

The collaboration with Bila Law and Irwin Mitchell was established a year ago.

Satinder Bains, Irwin Mitchell Partner said: “It was very rewarding to be here today to discuss career paths with law students and begin to show them how they can make the best of upcoming opportunities.

“Work experience comes hand-in-hand with getting a job, so it is invaluable to be able to give students a programme that will equip them with the attributes needed to make their mark in the legal arena.”