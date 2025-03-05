Celebrating the women at Salford shaping the world

As part of International Women’s Day 2025, the University of Salford is celebrating the extraordinary women leading groundbreaking research that transforms everyday lives in Salford and beyond.

From exploring innovative healthcare solutions and advancing sustainability to challenging societal preconceptions and advocating for underrepresented communities, Salford’s researchers are tackling some of the most hard-to-solve problems facing the world today.

Dr Rachel Woolley, Director of Research and Knowledge Exchange at the University of Salford, said: “At the University of Salford, we are committed to research that drives real change and enriches lives. Our remarkable women are at the forefront of innovation, shaping policies, advancing technologies and addressing critical social issues.

“The dedication and expertise of all of our female academics across the University inspires us all, and this International Women’s Day, we are proud to celebrate their invaluable contributions to society.”

Through collaboration with communities, policy makers, funding partners, charities and businesses, academics at Salford are co-creating solutions and shaping the world through their ideas – making a tangible difference in people’s lives.

Their research tackles some of society’s most pressing challenges, from amplifying the voices of marginalised communities through creative writing to developing life-saving treatments for severe malaria. Spanning a diverse range of fields, their work includes helping to protect fishing communities and shaping mental health support for young people, as well as robotics and automation solutions that drive industrial innovation. By advancing knowledge and fostering collaboration, these projects are making a tangible impact on society.

The University of Salford’s commitment to social justice and inclusion is reflected in research that seeks to address inequities and empower communities. Researchers at Salford are also shaping policy to support military veterans, assisting families affected by Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorders and developing sustainable business interventions. Research into acoustics is enhancing the way people experience sound, while projects in literature studies are working to decolonise curriculums.

Additionally, innovations in footwear design are improving outcomes for specific populations, such as children and individuals with diabetes. Across disciplines, Salford’s research continues to deliver real-world impact, ensuring that discoveries contribute to a more equitable and inclusive society.

The University of Salford is dedicated to supporting female colleagues across the research environment through its Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Statement of Ambition. Salford is a signatory of the Athena Swan Charter, which looks to transform gender equity within higher education. The University is also a Stonewall Gold employer and offers opportunities for staff to engage with the Aurora programme, which inspires women to achieve leadership positions in higher education.