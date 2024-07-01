CESSA and Sommet Education ally to promote global hospitality education

CESSA University, a private higher education institution located in Mexico City, and Sommet Education, a global leader in hospitality management training, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to expand educational opportunities in the hospitality industry.

This MoU will allow CESSA students to carry out academic exchanges at the prestigious institutions of Glion Institute of Higher Education, with campuses in England and Switzerland; and Les Roches, with campuses in Switzerland and Spain; strengthening its global competencies.

Founded in 1976, CESSA has established itself as a leading business school for the hospitality and food industries. It has innovated since its origin in the creation, design and development of programs to respond to the growth and expansion needs of these business sectors.

Its mission is to train intellectually and ethically prepared professionals, leaders who contribute to the wellbeing of society, in order to impact the development of the communities in which they work at a national and international level.

The agreement with Sommet Education offers CESSA students the possibility of studying a semester or a full year abroad, enriching their training with international practices in hotel management and cultural diversity.

Likewise, CESSA graduates will be able to access postgraduate programs at Les Roches and Glion with partial scholarships, promoting the development of leaders in the hospitality and food industry.

This strategic alliance not only improves the academic offering of both institutions, but also promotes the professional and personal growth of students, opening new opportunities in the fields of tourism, hospitality, gastronomy, food science, food management, and the world of events and restaurants.

Alonso Guerrero, Rector and CEO of CESSA, said:

“This collaboration with Sommet Education reinforces our commitment to preparing globally competent professionals.”

Dr Pierre Ihmle, Academic Director of Sommet Education, added:

“We are delighted to partner with CESSA, sharing our commitment to educational excellence.”

Sommet Education’s global network of five educational brands, which also includes École Ducasse, a culinary school with a worldwide reputation for excellence in teaching culinary and pastry arts; Invictus, South Africa’s leading private vocational education and training network; and the Indian School of Hospitality, offers 400 undergraduate, postgraduate and technical training programs to 10,000 students and students of 100 different nationalities in 10 countries.

Teaching is provided on 20 campuses, as well as through distance learning platforms with cutting-edge technology. Together, the schools have a network of 60,000 influential alumni in the hospitality sector and beyond.