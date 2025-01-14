Chester Festival of Ideas returns with well-known names and call-out to the community

Chester Festival of Ideas is returning after its inaugural success in 2024 with guests for this year including a Paralympian champion and trailblazing journalist.

Hannah Cockroft OBE, a seven-time Paralympian champion, and Kate Adie CBE, former chief news correspondent for the BBC, will feature in the four days of inspiration, learning and celebration, this July.

The free Festival, run by the University of Chester and partners, is back following a stream of visitors enjoying its near-to-100 free events in 2024.

Responding to great feedback from last year’s first-ever Festival of Ideas, it will again feature keynote addresses, panel discussions, interactive workshops, and immersive events.

To add to the developing 2025 programme of free, inclusive and accessible activities in and around the city, organisers are now also invitingindividuals, schools, organisations and communities to submit their event ideas.

They are urged not to miss the chance to showcase their passions, work or business, share insights, and connect with a diverse audience eager to explore new concepts.

People are also urged to get the dates for the Festival – Thursday July 3 to Sunday July 6 – in the diary.

Discussing their lives and careers, Hannah Cockroft will be in conversation with Associate Professor Kirstie Simpson, Dean of Chester Business School on Friday, July 4, and Kate Adie will be in the spotlight, chatting with the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Chester, Professor Eunice Simmons, on Sunday, July 6.

Joining the line-up, Natalie Haynes, writer and broadcaster, will speak on ‘Divine Might: Goddesses in Greek Myth’ on Friday, July 4, and Dr Amir Khan, full-time GP, author, ambassador for The National Wildlife Trust and The Butterfly Conservation Society, will discuss ‘The Natural Health Service: Reclaiming Wellness in a Modern World’, on Saturday, July 5.

City Festival partners will also feature, with members of the public being invited to interact with historical objects, enjoy talks and behind-the-scenes experiences from Chester’s Grosvenor Museum, and an exhibition and discussions from Cheshire Archives and Local Studies on ‘Food for Thought: Artistic Imaginings of Cheshire’s Historic Recipe Collection’. A wide range of talks and experiences from authors of the University of Chester Press will also be presented, including sharing the story of the Foundling Hospital at Chester and the Cheshire Magna Carta.

The schools project for 2025 is around the theme of ‘Our Future in Our Hands’ and any school event, project or work can be highlighted which delves into the power of individual choices, community action, and innovative thinking in addressing pressing global issues like climate change, social justice, science, interpretations of history or technological advancement. Event submissions are warmly welcomed from any school – primary or secondary, individual schools or groups, within the Cheshire area or beyond.

Katherine Wilson, Director of Chester Festival of Ideas and Professor of Later Medieval European History at the University of Chester, said:

“We are delighted that Chester Festival of Ideas is returning for 2025 and encourage event submissions for the Festival from individuals, organisations, schools, colleges and community groups. We’d love you to join us in bringing people together to explore and inspire new thinking, ideas, debate and discussion.”

Professor Paul Bissell, Pro Vice-Chancellor for Research and Innovation at the University, explained more about why the team, working with partners, created the Festival and was planning ahead for another:

“The response to our first Festival of Ideas last year was incredible and we’re thrilled to announce and launch the 2025 Festival.

“Our values as a University include championing the pursuit of knowledge, finding joy in discovery and invention, and celebrating creativity, and the Festival is a great way to showcase our city and the importance of the public engagement work we carry out with our communities and stakeholders.”

Councillor Louise Gittins, Leader of Cheshire West and Chester Council, added: “Where would Chester be without the ideas that have shaped the city over the centuries? Every plan and activity starts with an idea and I’m looking forward to the return of Chester’s own festival celebrating ideas.

“To get involved, if residents, businesses or groups have an idea they’d like to share with a wider audience, let us know now as the events programme is being put together.”

Event submission is now open through the events submission form which is available on the Festival of Ideas website. Submissions close on Monday, March 31. Inspiration for event ideas can also be found on the website.