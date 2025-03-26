Ciphr launches E6 Harassment and Sexual Misconduct training suite

HR software and eLearning content provider Ciphr has launched a suite of engaging and informative eLearning modules to equip higher education (HE) institutions with the key knowledge they need to adhere to the E6 condition.

E6 is a new condition of registration from the Office for Students (OfS), which comes into force on 1 August 2025. It requires institutions to actively protect students from harassment and sexual misconduct.

Ciphr’s eLearning content is powered by Marshalls, which became part of the company in 2023. Their new E6 harassment and sexual misconduct suite is designed to help HE institutions comply with the requirement to provide regular, mandatory training for all staff members on the behaviours that constitute harassment and sexual misconduct.

The content of existing staff and student modules will also be updated to ensure relevancy to the context of E6 and harassment and sexual misconduct more broadly.

Ciphr eLearning’s E6 harassment and sexual misconduct suite for HE includes the following modules:

Active Bystander

Disclosure by Students

Sexual Harassment in HE

Harassment and Bullying

Dignity and Respect at Work

Student Bystander (funded by the OfS, specifically for the HE sector)

Consent on Campus (created in collaboration with Rape Crisis)

Student Induction

Freedom of Speech

The course has two versions of the overview module – one for staff and one for students: Harassment and sexual misconduct – How our university responds.

A key feature in each module is a customisable page for institutions to add links to their E6-required Comprehensive Source of Information (CSI), as well as other relevant information, policies, approaches and documents for easy accessibility.

The suite is designed to provide both staff and students with foundational information to build awareness and understanding of the new requirement, and will support staff appropriately and proactively to respond to disclosure. Staff and student learners will be equipped with the strategies and tools to put awareness and responsibility into practice.