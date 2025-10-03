Countdown Begins: Fife College’s new Dunfermline City Campus opens this month

Fife College will open the doors to its Dunfermline City Campus later this month, welcoming students to a new state-of-the-art learning environment.

Staff will begin moving into the campus in the coming weeks, before the first day for students on Thursday, 30 October.

Fife College’s Dunfermline City Campus represents a once-in-a-generation investment in education for West Fife. Modern, flexible, and inspiring, the campus will provide students with an exceptional learning experience.

As Scotland’s first net-zero-ready tertiary education building, the campus also represents a landmark in sustainable construction. It is the first major development to adopt the Scottish Government’s Net Zero Public Sector Buildings Standard and has already set a new benchmark for environmentally responsible design.

The campus aims to achieve net-zero by 2035, a full decade ahead of government requirements.

Jim Metcalfe, Principal of Fife College, said:

“In just a few weeks, we will be opening the doors of our new Dunfermline City Campus, and we couldn’t be more excited to welcome students and staff. “The campus represents a transformative investment in education for Fife. Its cutting-edge facilities and sustainability-first design will provide students with an unparalleled learning experience that will equip them with the skills and knowledge to succeed.”

Fife College’s Dunfermline City Campus is part of the new Dunfermline Learning Campus – an integrated project that will bring together Fife College, St Columba’s RC High School, and Woodmill High School in a purpose-built, collaborative new campus.

Fife College continues to lead the way in climate change mitigation, and sectoral collaboration with the new net-zero-ready campus is a significant milestone in the College’s ongoing commitment to its net-zero ambitions.

The College’s new Dunfermline City Campus is a pathfinder project for the Net Zero Public Sector Buildings Standard in Scotland. It has been closely watched across the country as a model of sustainable development.

The campus has delivered an industry-leading embodied carbon footprint of just over 560kg CO2e/m2 for the Teaching Building and a total embodied carbon footprint of 601kg Co2e/m2 for the three buildings, which are part of the campus development.

The project’s initial embodied carbon target was 650kg CO2e/m2, and all project partners, including Reiach and Hall, A10, Woolgar Hunter, Horner and McLellan, Balfour Beatty and their expert supply chain, worked collaboratively to achieve a new benchmark in sustainable construction.

The project also utilised off-site fabrication for several mechanical and electrical components of the building, which minimised excess materials and decreased the onsite labour needed for system installation.