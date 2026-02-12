Digital apprentice secures new role after helping inspire young people in the region

A University of Sunderland apprentice has secured a promotion during her studies after going above and beyond in the workplace.

This National Apprenticeship Week (9-15 February), the University is shining a light on the inspirational work of its apprentices, partners and staff, who are helping to plug the skills gap in the healthcare, digital and education sectors in Sunderland and the wider north-east.

Jodie Stewart, a Digital Technology Solutions Professional apprentice, has recently secured a role as a Business Analyst at Northumbrian Water during her second year of studies.

After deciding to change career paths, Jodie was inspired to follow her passion into the digital sector and became an apprentice.

Jodie said:

“I had already attended a year of university to become a primary school teacher, and I decided that that wasn’t the right career for me. It was when I was working in a co-working space for tech companies and startups, I found what they were doing really interesting.

“So when I found this apprenticeship, I thought it was absolutely perfect because you get to see so many different teams and departments that cover so many aspects of digital solutions.”

Jodie joined Northumbrian Water on the Digital Technology Solutions Professional Degree Apprenticeship, which offers six pathways for apprentices to specialise in: software engineering, IT consulting, business analysis, cybersecurity, data analysis and network engineering.

During her time at Northumbrian Water, Jodie has worked across the organisation and also had the opportunity to help develop digital skills for young people across the region through her work at the Young Citizens Work Experience Festival.

The festival, organised by Northumbrian Water, aims to inspire Year 10 students from across the region and learn valuable skills that go beyond the classroom.

Jodie said:

“I got the opportunity to help project manage the festival with the innovation team and while working on it, I was responsible for helping organise it, creating agendas, looking at partners, as well as getting sponsorship for it.

“The sort of skills that young people were getting out of it are so important for their future careers – skills like strategy, timekeeping, reflection, collaboration, creativity, resilience, problem solving, innovation and sustainability. So it was great to be part of.”

Since then, Jodie has secured her new role at the organisation all while continually developing and learning new skills through the apprenticeship.

Jodie said:

“With university, you have so many different modules covering a vast amount of subjects which helps you have a general understanding of different digital skills.

“It has really supported the role and the way I work which has made me more flexible and agile. It’s really grown my confidence and helped me apply for this new role. University has given me a head start to do that because of the experience I’ve had there.”

Louise Patterson, Head of IS Operations & Resource Management at Northumbrian Water, said: “Jodie truly reflects what our apprenticeship scheme is all about, her drive, curiosity and willingness to immerse herself across different digital teams, which has not only accelerated her own development but also made a real impact here at Northumbrian Water.

“We’re incredibly proud of her progression and the positive impact she’s had across the region and excited to see where her talent and determination will take her next.”

The University launched its higher and degree apprenticeships programme in 2017. Starting with just a handful of employers, the University scheme has grown year on year, now partnering with more than 150 organisations.

There are currently just under 1,000 apprentices on a higher and degree apprenticeship programme covering a range of sectors and job roles with over 325 enrolments so far this year.

Paul Graham, Programme Leader for the Digital Technology Solutions Professional Degree Apprenticeship at the University, said:

“It is great to see that one of our apprentices, Jodie, has gained a promotion. Jodie is a great apprentice who is doing very well in her studies at the University as well as in the workplace.

“We at the University have supported Northumbrian Water throughout the entire process, including helping to recruit their apprentices through an assessment centre. I would recommend any organisation looking to take on digital apprentices or upskilling their own staff to get in touch.”