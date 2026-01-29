Digital Learning Institute and C&E Publishing Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance Microcredentials in Philippine HE

The Digital Learning Institute (DLI) today announces a strategic partnership with C&E Publishing, one of the Philippines’ leading educational publishers, to support the development of microcredentials and job-ready digital learning initiatives for higher education institutions across the Philippines.

Through the partnership, DLI will work with C&E Publishing and its higher education clients to design and implement high-quality microcredentials for the Philippine market, as well as building digital learning capability within Philippine universities through professional training and certification.

DLI will provide strategic and practical support across digital learning and microcredentialdevelopment, including curriculum design, credential frameworks, quality assurance, and digital delivery models, helping institutions move from strategy to institution-ready programmes that build job-ready skills.

John Emyl Eugenio, CEO of C&E Adaptive Learning Systems and CE Nexus, said:

“Higher education institutions in the Philippines are under increasing pressure to deliver learning that supports employability, lifelong learning, and national economic priorities. Microcredentials are a key part of that shift. By partnering with the Digital Learning Institute, we are adding proven international expertise to our work with universities, helping our clients design and deliver high-quality microcredentials that are credible, relevant, and fit for the Philippine context.”

“For several years, the Digital Learning Institute has worked with higher education institutions across Europe and the US as they navigated the practical challenges of adopting digital learning and microcredentials. Together with C&E Publishing’s deep local market expertise, the partnership aims to accelerate microcredential implementation in the Philippines while strengthening digital learning capability through professional training and certification,” concludes John Kilroy, Founder and Chief Product Officer, Digital Learning Institute.