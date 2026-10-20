Discover degree-level study on your doorstep at East Sussex College 

East Sussex College is inviting prospective students to explore its degree opportunities at a special Open Event in Hastings on Thursday 12th November.

The event will showcase how students can gain a recognised university qualification at East Sussex College, while benefiting from smaller classes, experienced lecturers and personalised support.

Students can study for degrees validated by the University of East Anglia (UEA), a respected UK university. Courses combine academic learning with practical, career-focused experience, with opportunities for students to work alongside their studies.

Taking place from 3:45pm to 6:45pm at the College’s Station Plaza campus in Hastings, the Open Event will give visitors the chance to explore the facilities, meet lecturers and current students, and discover what studying for a degree at East Sussex College could offer them.

Visitors will have the opportunity to experience the creativity and talent of the College first-hand, with interactive demonstrations across a range of subject areas. Designer Maker lecturers and students will lead hands-on clay activities, while the College’s pop-up gallery will become a vibrant exhibition celebrating student artwork.

The College’s Coast Restaurant will also be open, highlighting its Level 4 Hospitality Management course. Catering students will prepare canapés, with refreshments available from the restaurant’s licensed bar.

Throughout the evening, visitors can attend subject talks, get advice on UCAS applications, student finance and applying for courses, and speak directly with lecturers and current students. Former students will also return to share their experiences and explain how their qualifications have helped them progress.

Higher education at East Sussex College is designed to help students build the knowledge, practical skills and confidence they need for their next steps.

Research published by the Office for Students in March 2026 found that 69% of graduates who had studied higher education at further education colleges felt prepared for life after graduation, compared with 50% of graduates who had studied at universities. The findings provide encouraging evidence of how well college-based higher education can prepare students for their next steps.

East Sussex College’s own 2026 National Student Survey results also reflect its strong student experience, with its university courses among the highest-performing providers in Sussex for student satisfaction for the third consecutive year.

Meg Sullivan, Director of Higher Education at East Sussex College, said:

“Students can study for a degree right here in East Sussex, benefiting from smaller classes, experienced lecturers and a supportive, career-focused environment. Many of our students combine study with work, allowing them to develop valuable professional experience while gaining their qualification.

“With our University of East Anglia partnership, specialist facilities and strong links with industry, we’re giving students the opportunity to build exciting futures without having to move away. I’d encourage anyone considering higher education to come along and discover what we can offer.”

East Sussex College has delivered degree-level education for almost 30 years and works with the University of East Anglia to provide recognised university qualifications. Its higher education courses cover a range of subjects, including Art and Design, Business, Computing, Engineering, Health and Social Care, Early Years and Music.

New for 2026 is the MA Contemporary Arts Practice, a postgraduate course validated by UEA, offering artists and designers the opportunity to progress to master’s-level study in Hastings.

The Open Event is open to college leavers, adults considering a career change and anyone interested in gaining a higher-level qualification.