ESCP Business School Appoints Three New Trustees to its London Board

ESCP Business School has appointed three new members to its London Board of Trustees. They join the London governance board of 10 members, each bringing unique expertise in higher education, finance, and corporate strategy.

The new trustees are:

Professor Julia Clarke, a highly experienced leader in UK higher education who has held senior roles at universities including Middlesex University, University of Leeds, and University of Wolverhampton. She is also the former Chair of the Chartered Association of Business Schools.

Hoby Buvat, a prominent figure in the European investment banking sector and an ESCP Alumna (1997). With over 20 years of experience at leading financial institutions across London and Paris, she currently serves as Co-Head of Capital Markets for Deutsche Bank in the EMEA region.

Nicolas Motelay is a Managing Director at New End Associates and an ESCP Alumnus (1987) with extensive commercial experience focused on fundraising and entrepreneurial support.

On their appointment, Leon Laulusa, Executive President and Dean of ESCP Business School, commented:

“We are honoured to welcome these new members to our London governance board and the broader ESCP community. Their unique backgrounds and perspectives are key to supporting our School as we pursue our mission to educate accountable, bold and creative leaders in the UK and beyond.”

Lord David Gold, Chairman of the Board of Trustees at ESCP Business School London Campus, added:

“They bring exceptional talent to our Boardroom and I know will work fiercely hard for the School, to continue the great work of those retiring trustees, Rodney, Laurence and Laurent, whose guidance and support have been invaluable.”

Replacing Laurence Milsted, Laurent Feniou and Dr Rodney Eastwood, whose terms as trustees have now concluded, the new trustees will help strengthen ESCP’s strategic direction and UK engagement, including the work of the School’s European start-up incubator, Blue Factory.

Kamran Razmdooost, Dean of ESCP Business School London Campus, said:

“On behalf of the Executive Team, I am pleased to welcome our new Trustees. They bring a diverse range of expertise, and we look forward to working with them, alongside our existing Trustees, in the years ahead. Their appointment marks an important milestone as we embark on our new Strategic Plan and launch several new projects and initiatives on campus. We are confident that their fresh perspectives will help guide us through this exciting new phase of development at the London campus.”

Earlier this year, the School was granted full UK Degree Awarding Powers, further reinforcing its position in a competitive UK higher education landscape.

Guided by the School’s Bold & United 2026–2030 Strategic Plan, ESCP plans to reinforce its portfolio of degree and professional programmes, with a strong focus on interdisciplinarity, innovation, and sustainability. The strategy also prioritises digital transformation, broader access for diverse talent, and measurable societal impact, including continued support for small businesses and an ambitious programme of community engagement.