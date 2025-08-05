Expansion for Bradford sixth form college with £4m new-build accommodation

Property consultancy Eddisons has played a pivotal role in a £4m project to increase the size of the sixth form at Immanuel College in Bradford by 50% with new-build accommodation that will open next month.

Eddisons was appointed as trusted technical adviser to Bradford Diocesan Academies Trust on its application for funding. Over-subscribed Immanuel College in Idle was flagged as one of 42 education providers that could be eligible for post-16 Government funding designed to increase capacity in areas with a demographically rising demand for sixth form places.

In addition to advising on the school’s existing capacity, undertaking feasibility assessments, producing concept designs, and leading the pre-planning phase, Eddisons drafted the successful application for £4m funding from the Department for Education on behalf of the trust. The firm was also appointed as lead architect and designer, contract administrator, principal designer and project manager on the scheme.

The expansion will create places for 100 more post-16 students at the school, taking the total size of the Immanuel College sixth form to 330 from September.

The new building includes six high-tech classrooms, a social study space, common room, and a dining area and kitchen. Sustainability and energy efficiency were a key focus of the design, which includes solar panels, LED lighting, and enhanced insulation to reduce carbon emissions and help cut energy costs.

Nick Rymer, Eddisons head of architectural services, said: “We’re proud to be part of this transformational project for Immanuel College and the trust. From feasibility studies and design to planning support and funding advice, this development showcases Eddisons’ full-service capability in the education sector. It’s a pleasure to help deliver facilities that will support young people and the wider community for many years to come.”

Marc Burrow, head of estates at Bradford Diocesan Academies Trust, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to have been prioritised for this new sixth form facility and are excited to welcome even more students into an improved post-16 offer that includes a diverse subject mix and excellent teaching in the modern, inspiring learning environment this project has created.”

The new sixth form building now occupies part of one of the school’s playing fields. The project also involved levelling a sloping area of the site to make a new Sports England-compliant football pitch for school and community use, along with creating more usable and accessible outdoor space for students. Planning approval for the scheme was granted in 2023, and construction began shortly afterwards.