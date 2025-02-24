Explore the world beneath the waves at Chester Festival of Ideas

Visitors to this year’s Chester Festival of Ideas can enjoy the chance to be transported to underwater realms as Incredible Oceans joins the line-up of celebratory, entertaining, informative, inspiring and free events this summer.

The drop-in, hands-on, family-friendly event will bring the sea to the city, with a pop-up Ocean Dome, on Saturday July 5 and Sunday July 6, during the four-day Festival run by the University of Chester and partners.

People can experience the magic of marine life, discover more with interactive exhibits, and immerse themselves in the vibrant world beneath the waves, including discovering the travelling ocean museum of teeth, bones, shells, jaws and even an orca skull.

Chester Festival of Ideas is returning from Thursday July 3 to Sunday July 6, 2025, after its inaugural success in 2024 when a stream of visitors were brought to the city for its near-to-100 free events. Responding to great feedback from last year’s first-ever Festival and highlight of the University’s public engagement calendar, it will again feature keynote addresses, panel discussions, interactive workshops, and immersive events.

Guests for this year already announced include seven-time Paralympian champion, Hannah Cockroft OBE; former chief news correspondent for the BBC, Kate Adie CBE; writer and broadcaster, Natalie Haynes, and full-time GP, author, ambassador for The National Wildlife Trust and The Butterfly Conservation Society, Dr Amir Khan.

In addition, city Festival partners will feature, with members of the public being invited to interact with historical objects, enjoy talks and behind-the-scenes experiences from Chester’s Grosvenor Museum, and an exhibition and discussions from Cheshire Archives and Local Studies on ‘Food for Thought: Artistic Imaginings of Cheshire’s Historic Recipe Collection’. A wide range of talks and experiences from authors of the University of Chester Press will also be presented, including sharing the story of the Foundling Hospital at Chester and the Cheshire Magna Carta.

To add to the developing 2025 programme of free, inclusive and accessible activities in and around the city, organisers are also invitingindividuals, schools, organisations and communities to submit their event ideas. They are urged not to miss the chance to showcase their passions, work or business, share insights, and connect with a diverse audience eager to explore new concepts.

The schools project for 2025 is around the theme of ‘Our Future in Our Hands’ and any school event, project or work can be highlighted which delves into the power of individual choices, community action, and innovative thinking in addressing pressing global issues like climate change, social justice, science, interpretations of history or technological advancement. Event submissions are welcomed from any school – primary or secondary, individual schools or groups, within the Cheshire area or beyond.

Katherine Wilson, Director of Chester Festival of Ideas and Professor of Later Medieval European History at the University of Chester, said:

“We’re thrilled that Incredible Oceans is joining us for the first time this year. Their Ocean Dome is sure to be a hit with all ages.

“If you would also like to bring an event to the Festival – whether as an individual, organisation, school, college or community group – please do consider submitting your idea.

“We warmly invite you to take part and share new perspectives and activities, showcase or raise awareness of a subject or group, and unite people in informing, exploring, inspiring, and sparking new thoughts, ideas, and discussions.”

Event submission is now open through the events submission form which is available on the Festival of Ideas website. Submissions close on Monday, March 31. Inspiration for event ideas can also be found on the website.