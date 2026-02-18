How this graduate is empowering the region’s teachers

A north-east educator who is helping strengthen the skills and confidence of teachers across the region has returned to the University of Sunderland to inspire the next generation of teachers.

John Bee, School Improvement Advisor at Bishop Wilkinson Catholic Education Trust, recently visited Education students at the University to share first‑hand insights into his career pathway and offer expert advice on developing teaching practice.

John began his path into education in 2007 and graduated from the University in 2011 with a degree in Primary Education with QTS.

John said:

“The University of Sunderland has been life‑changing for me. I’m a first-generation graduate from a disadvantaged background, so university wasn’t something I ever expected to be part of my life. I didn’t know it was an option to people like me.”

After completing his undergraduate degree, John held a range of roles both in and beyond the classroom, including deputy headteacher and acting headteacher. Alongside this professional experience, he returned to the University to undertake a Master’s degree in Education.

John said:

“When I started my Master’s, it gave me the chance to really dive into the part of education I cared about most which was maths. The high quality of teaching and ability to tailor my research to my own interests and passions was very rewarding.”

In addition to his advisory role, John has published multiple books designed to support and empower teachers in the classroom. His latest book, Teaching Maths for Mastery, was released in October 2025. He has also founded an online education business, mrbeeteach.com, which is used in over 70 countries worldwide.

Returning to campus to work with current students has been a meaningful milestone for John.

John said:

“Being able to come back and give something to the University that truly changed my life means more to me than I can really put into words. I am from the north-east, and it fills me with pride that I have been able to build a meaningful and fulfilling career, and that I have been able to do all of it here in the region I love.”

Vicki Stokes, Head of the School of Education at the University, said:

“Having John return to the School of Education to work with our current trainee teachers is truly inspirational.

“He has demonstrated that a love of learning, hard work and passion for your subject can take you on an amazing career journey and we are proud that his journey started here at the University of Sunderland.”