How volunteering led this student to a career in the criminal justice sector

A student from the University of Sunderland has shared how volunteering led her to land her dream role with a criminal justice and social care charity.

Keeley Davidson, who studies Criminal Justice at the University, secured a full-time role at Nepacs after volunteering with them during her undergraduate Criminology degree.

Nepacs is a charity based in the north of England that offers support to people to navigate the care and criminal justice system through access to information, practical help and emotional support.

Keeley said:

“I’ve always been a very compassionate person, and I come from a low socio-economic background. I wanted to give back and I wanted a job role that would also allow me to do that too.”

Over her studies at the University, Keeley has volunteered for multiple organisations across the city including charities like Love, Amelia, Northumbria Local Appropriate Adult Scheme and Trussell.

Keeley said:

“I didn’t know where I wanted to go on my career path, and I found it through volunteering.

“By volunteering for multiple organisations, I’ve realised there is a real need for volunteers. A lot of these organisations run solely on people giving up their time. So, if you get the opportunity, commit to it and treat it like a job.

“My voluntary work at Nepacs resulted in a full-time job there when I came out of university and now, I’m back to do my masters.”

Tina Young, Communications and Development Manager at Nepacs, said:

“At Nepacs we are very grateful for all our student volunteers and placements for their hard work and commitment to supporting children and families impacted by the criminal justice and social care systems.

“We couldn’t do what we do without them and their support makes a massive difference to all the individuals who rely on our services.

“Volunteering also provides an opportunity for students to learn new skills and experience in various settings, giving a broad insight to the many career opportunities available, and we find that many of our volunteers go on to work for Nepacs or some of our partner agencies.”

Students at the University have access to a range of volunteering opportunities through the Centre of Graduate Prospects and the Students’ Union.

Carly Holliday, Opportunities Coordinator (Volunteering) at the University, said:

“Volunteering is more than just giving back; it’s an investment in personal growth. By volunteering, students develop transferable skills such as leadership, communication, and problem-solving that will serve them throughout their lives.

“Beyond the practical benefits, it also fosters positive mental health, offering a sense of purpose, fulfilment, and connection to others. Encouraging students to volunteer empowers them to make a real difference while building resilience and empathy that will stay with them long after the experience.”

Keeley added:

“Volunteering has enhanced everything that I learned at University. I was able to put into practice the theory and that allowed me to make new connections in places where I would have never been able to go.”

During National Student Volunteering week, students have the opportunity to reflect on how donating their time can enrich their studies and give back to the community. Here’s how some of our other students at the University have embraced volunteering.

Christie Leighton changed career paths to study Criminology at the University with the aim of entering the criminal justice sector.

Since starting her degree, Christie has volunteered with both Northumbria Police for six months as well as Nepacs.

Christie said:

“I wanted to change careers to help people, criminal justice is something I’ve always been interested in.

“Working with Northumbria Police was great; we learned a lot about their values, and I gained so many skills. I got to help with some preventative policing and speak to so many different people about their experiences as well.

“Alongside my time with Nepacs and working directly with individuals in the criminal justice system, I’ve realised I want to be a probation officer.

“By volunteering, of course you’re helping people, but you’re also getting a taster of what it’s like working in that industry.”

Wanting to give back to the community, Victoria Erhabor who studies Marketing at the University has with both the 2024 Sunderland Park Run, Easington Lane Community Access Point and Love, Amelia.

Victoria said:

“When I first came to the UK, charity shops were a turning point for me, so I wanted to give back to the community and give back to the people who have helped me.

“I’ve volunteered in the different sections of the charity shops like sales and organising donations which has helped me to develop professional and communication skills as I’ve interacted with people from different backgrounds.

“Volunteering is a great way to building your skills and I encourage that every student to volunteer. It’s given me a sense of fulfilment.”