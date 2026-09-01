Humour and human nature explored by psychologists in University of Chester podcast

Why do humans laugh, and why do some jokes hit the mark while others miss? After a record-breaking Edinburgh Festival Fringe, psychologists from the University of Chester are exploring these questions and more in a new podcast episode placing humour centre-stage.

Regular host Dr Clea Wright is joined by humour expert Dr Hannah Robinson, and comedy enthusiast Dr Connor Pell for the latest instalment in the popular Psychology Of… series – available in both audio and video formats.

The trio discuss what is meant by the term ‘humour’, the definition of a joke as ‘the subversion of expectation’, and the different types of humour – affiliative to build relationships, self-enhancing, self-defeating or deprecating, and aggressive.

They look at how the understanding of humour has changed through history from being viewed as a permanent type of temperament to a temporary state and how gallows or dark humour is used as a coping mechanism.

Dr Wright, Dr Robinson and Dr Pell also examine:

• Why humans have the capacity to find things funny.

• If humour has any evolutionary function.

• What came first – laughter or humour.

• Why different people find different things funny.

• How culture and experience affect humour.

• How different personality types experience humour.

• If humour is helpful in the classroom.

Dr Wright said:

“With the Edinburgh Fringe in August – one of the biggest arts festivals on the planet, it’s the ideal time to delve into what makes us laugh.

“Humour plays an important role in how we communicate, deal with challenges, and connect with others, and this episode explores the psychology behind those experiences.

“Hannah and Connor have shed a fascinating light on the subject – a huge thankyou to both for joining me for the episode.”

She added: “Look out for our next episodes exploring more topics including analysing all the developments in the next Celebrity Traitors series later this year.”

To watch and listen to the 30-minute podcast, please visit the Psychology Of… profile on Spotify.

Discovered by many for its psychological insights into BBC TV’s The Traitors, recent podcast episodes have also investigated the Psychology Of… the World Cup, families, reading, and psychopaths.