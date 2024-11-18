Identical twins reunited at Derby graduation ceremony with midwife who helped deliver them

A set of identical twins who both studied Nursing at the University of Derby were reunited at their graduation ceremony with the midwife who helped to deliver them 27 years ago.

Jessica and Lucy Sheldon were born at Derby City Hospital, with the help of midwife and now University of Derby lecturer Jayne Leverton.

And it was only when the pair were at Derby Arena at their graduation ceremony this week that their mother Tracey recognised that one of the University lecturers on the stage during the event was the same woman who had helped to deliver her daughters back in 1997.

The twins, who both decided to take up a BSc (Hons) Adult Nursing Degree at Derby, met Jayne – for the first time since they were born – following their ceremony.

Mum Tracey Sheldon said:

“I suddenly recognised that one of the staff members sat on the stage was the midwife who helped me during my labour.

“I didn’t expect to see her at graduation, of all places, and it’s been amazing for her to meet the girls now they are all grown up.

“To see Jessica and Lucy graduate together has been wonderful – I am incredibly proud of them for their achievements.”

Speaking of the news, Jayne, who set up the University’s midwifery programme in 2021, said: “It is wonderful to have met Jessica and Lucy at their graduation ceremony. They are the future generation of healthcare professionals, and I couldn’t be more delighted to have been introduced to them all these years later.

“At the University of Derby, we are passionate about inspiring individuals to pursue their goals, and it is fantastic to know that Jessica and Lucy are among those who are now part of the University of Derby alumni community.”

The twins began their degree at the University of Derby in 2021. Prior to that, they worked as Clinical Apprentices/ Healthcare Assistants at the Royal Derby Hospital. The pair were inspired to take up a degree after working in the hospital during Covid-19, as well as the sudden loss of their father, Tim Sheldon, in 2020.

Jessica said:

“We lost our Dad when we were 22 and, after working in the hospital during the pandemic, we decided we wanted to both pursue nursing together. It made us realise that life is too short.

“We knew the degree would be hard work but having each other really helped as we were able to support one another through our studies. Being in the same class and with each other was great.

“We always knew we wanted to study at the University of Derby because it works in partnership with the hospital that we have worked in – many of our colleagues have studied there; it was a university that we aspired to go to.

“To be here graduating together doesn’t feel real. It’s also unbelievable to know that Jayne was mum’s midwife. It’s a full circle moment.”

Both Jessica and Lucy completed an access course at the University of Derby before progressing on to the degree.

Jessica now works as an A&E nurse at the Royal Derby Hospital, while her sister works at the same hospital as a General Medicine Ward Nurse.

Lucy said:

“I’m really proud of us both and we are so happy we have made it. Our degree was hard but we have supported each other – it was always nice to come home and be able to talk to one another about our studies. Knowing we had each other kept us both going.

“During our studies, we had a variety of placements. The support of the lecturers was fantastic, and we are really proud to now be Derby Alumni.”