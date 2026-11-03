Leading engineer and top nurse to receive Honorary Degrees from University of Derby

A leading engineer renowned for his advocacy for education, and a nurse recognised for her services to the community, are to receive Honorary Degrees from the University of Derby next month.

Adrian Fox has dedicated more than 45 years to engineering in Derby, starting as an apprentice fitter at British Rail Engineering Limited before joining Rolls-Royce Submarines, where he progressed from Inspector to Principal Design Engineer.

He has played a pivotal role in the safe manufacture and delivery of nuclear reactor cores for the Royal Navy for almost 40 years, leading innovation and improvement projects that have enhanced safety, efficiency and national capability.

Adrian is a strong advocate for education, mentoring countless University of Derby students, apprentices, graduates and local businesses, inspiring generations of engineers.

He will be receiving an Honorary Doctorate of the University for his services to engineering and skills development in the region, and his significant contribution to the nation’s defence.

Maura Teager MBE will be made an Honorary Master of the University for her exceptional services to nursing and the Derbyshire community.

During a distinguished career serving the county in roles that include nurse, midwife, volunteer, governor, NHS board member and Director of Nursing, Maura has championed the needs of underrepresented communities and advocated for inclusive healthcare services and strengthened patient engagement.

The ceremonies will also see visual arts charity Artcore receive an Honorary Partnership Award. Having grown from a grassroots initiative into an internationally recognised cultural organisation, Artcore is being recognised for its civic impact and commitment to drive change and strengthen communities.

Through exhibitions, research collaborations, graduate awards, artist residencies and civic programmes, the University’s partnership with Artcore has created transformative opportunities for students, staff and local communities.

Professor Kathryn Mitchell CBE DL, Vice-Chancellor and Chief Executive of the University of Derby, said:

“The remarkable contributions that our honorary award recipients have made in their respective fields have had a lasting and meaningful impact on communities locally, nationally and internationally.

“Their achievements serve as an inspiration to our graduating students as they prepare to take the next steps in their personal and professional journeys.

“Our graduation ceremonies are a special opportunity to celebrate the hard work, dedication and success of this year’s graduates. I look forward to recognising their accomplishments and celebrating this important milestone in their lives.”

Each year, notable people and organisations with a strong connection to the University of Derby, the city or county are nominated to receive an Honorary Degree at the Graduation Awards Ceremonies.

Thousands of graduates, guests, industry and regional partners are expected to attend the ceremonies, which will take place at Derby Arena from 10-13 November.