Investing in north-east children’s futures

The legacy of a north-east champion of education for all is continuing to grow with the help of two young student teachers from the University of Sunderland.

Primary Education student Liam Chrystal and Education Studies student Ava Hurst, both from Sunderland, have won this year’s Sir Tom Cowie Sunderland Award, receiving £12,500 each to support them in the final year of their studies.

The award was established in memory of the Wearside-born entrepreneur who died in 2012, aged 89. Sir Tom Cowie was a long-term supporter of the University and passionately believed in its principles of affording those with talent, regardless of background, the opportunity to enter higher education. As part of his legacy, the Sir Tom Cowie Sunderland Award was established to support students in achieving their full potential.

For 22-year-old Liam, the decision to study at his home university has been strengthened by winning the Sir Tom Cowie Sunderland Award.

“I was keen to study at a university that has a strong connection with the local community,” he said.

“My goal is to make a positive difference in children’s lives and help them develop both academically and personally.

“The Sir Tom Cowie Sunderland Award is a fantastic opportunity for a student from Sunderland. The scholarship will provide me with valuable support during my final year of university, but I was really inspired by Sir Tom Cowie’s commitment to supporting education and creating opportunities for young people in Sunderland.”

Stefanie Jardine Watson, Senior Lecturer in Primary Education at the University of Sunderland, said:

“Liam has made outstanding progress in has academic achievements. This amazing achievement is testament to his hard work and dedication. Such development from one year to the next is commendable and impressive.

“It will be a pleasure to watch him use this amazing opportunity to thrive and further develop into an outstanding teacher.”

Ava, 21, from Washington is also committed to getting the best out of the support the Sir Tom Cowie Sunderland Award offers and has clear ambitions for her future.

“I want to support children with additional needs,” she said.

“I want to make sure that children who may otherwise be overlooked receive the understanding and support they need to succeed.

“I chose the University of Sunderland because it meant that I was able to study close to home, while building my future career in a community that I know and have grown up in.

“I applied for the Sir Tom Cowie Sunderland Award because I wanted to make the most of the opportunities available to me during my final year and actively invest in my own development. I knew I wanted to broaden my knowledge and develop skills that would be valuable when working with children, but I knew I wouldn’t be able to fund those alongside my studies.

“The award is an opportunity to challenge myself and invest in the kind of knowledge and experience that will stay with me throughout my career. I want to leave university with the strongest foundation I can give myself for my future career.

“I see the Sir Tom Cowie Sunderland Award as an investment in my future, and I want to make sure I use this opportunity to its full potential.”

Dr Kelly Perry, Senior Lecturer and Programme Leader for BA (Hons) Education Studies at the University, said:

“Ava is working towards a career in teaching, a profession that requires continued learning, resilience, and dedication.

“This scholarship will offer valuable support as she develops her knowledge and professional practice, helping her to progress towards her future role as a teacher. I wish Ava every success for her future.”

David Gray, Fellow of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (FRICS) and Chairman of Trustees of The Sir Tom Cowie Charitable Trust, added:

“I am delighted that both Liam and Ava have been awarded the award for this year, and I wish them all the best for their studies in their final year at the University.”

The Sir Tom Cowie Sunderland Award for 2027/2028 is now open to applications from full-time undergraduates at the University of Sunderland.