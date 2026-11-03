Landmark Sector Entry programme launched to tackle energy and utilities workforce challenge 

A major new Sector Entry programme is being launched to create a practical route from unemployment into energy and utilities careers and help employers respond to one of the sector’s biggest workforce challenges.

Led jointly by the Energy & Utility Skills Partnership (EUSP) and the Department for Work and Pensions Strategic Relations Team (DWP) and enabled by the Energy & Utility Skills Group and EUSR the Sector Entry model connects confirmed employer vacancies with people looking for work, bringing together industry-recognised training, work experience, interview preparation, a guaranteed job interview and the Jobcentre Plus Network.

More than 40,000 people are needed in Sector Entry roles across energy and utilities, including supply chains, between 2026 and 2032. This programme will fund up to 1,000 sector entrant opportunities in England between November 2026 and December 2027.

Through fully-funded Sector-Based Work Academy Programmes (SWAPs), DWP has helped nearly 3,000 people into training and employment opportunities in the sector, supporting employers meet recruitment demands and helping people into work.

From pilot to scale

The Sector Entry programme builds on successful pilots involving employers including M Group and Murphy Group, where the approach has already demonstrated the difference that practical training combined with direct access to employers can make.

Across the pilots, over 80% of completers secured jobs.

The M Group pilot connected Jobcentre Plus candidates with training relevant to the sector, while the Murphy pilot combined practical preparation with direct pathways into employment.

The lessons from those pilots are now being taken forward through a structured model designed around employers’ confirmed vacancies.

Andrew Findlay, Group CEO at M Group and Co-Chair of EUSP CEO Council said:

‘I’m delighted that Sector Entry has been supported to scale by the DWP. Here at M Group we’ve seen the benefit and are also delighted to be shortlisted for the Utility Week Skills and Training Award. As Co-Chair of the EUSP CEO Council this is a great example of how our work is delivering impact for partners, the sectors and people.’

A typical Sector Entry programme lasts a minimum of ten days and includes five days of EUSR, or other industry-recognised training selected by the employer, three days of work experience, a day of interview preparation and a day for interviews. Crucially, every candidate taking part receives a guaranteed job interview. Providers delivering EUSR schemes must be approved by EUSR and maintain this approval through on-going audits.

Skills Strategy in action

The Sector Entry programme is a practical example of Energy & Utility Skills Group’s Skills Strategy being turned into delivery. It brings employers, government, Jobcentre Plus and training providers together around real workforce demand, widening access to careers while helping employers develop the talent they need.

The programme supports the sector’s ambition to build a safe, skilled, sustainable and productive workforce, providing people with recognised and transferable training and giving employers another route to reach people who might not previously have considered a career in energy and utilities.

Minister for Skills, Baroness Jacqui Smith said:

“With around 40,000 roles to fill in energy and utilities, investing in skills is more important than ever.

“This fantastic partnership will do just that, ensuring employers can find the skilled workers they need, and giving up to 1,000 people the chance to build a career they can be proud of.

“Through our Sector-based Work Academy Programmes and £2.5 billion youth employment package, we are giving young people the support and experience they need to get on in life and power the industries we rely on.”

Paul Cox, Group Chief Executive of Energy & Utility Skills Group, said:

“This is exactly what our Skills Strategy is there to do: turn a shared understanding of the workforce challenge into practical action.

“We know there is talent in communities across the country, and we know our employers need people. Sector Entry brings those two things together around real jobs, giving people recognised training, experience of our sector and an opportunity to show an employer what they can do.

“The results from the pilots show the potential of this approach. The opportunity now is to build on that success, working with employers and government to widen access to our sector and develop the safe, skilled, sustainable and productive workforce needed to deliver the UK’s essential services and infrastructure.”

What happens next

Delivery is expected to begin from November 2026 and continue through to December 2027, with at least 1,000 Sector Entrant opportunities expected over that period.

Energy & Utility Skills Group is working with employers to confirm vacancies that can deliver this Sector Entry programme.

Employers interested in being part of the Sector Entry programme are asked to contact Energy and Utility Skills Group to discuss where vacancies, workforce demand and suitable training could create new routes into their organisation and supply chain.

Organisations can find out more about Sector Entry, how the programme works and how to get involved at our launch webinar on 12 November at 9am. Register here.

Businesses who would like further details of the programme, should contact [email protected]

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