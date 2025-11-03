Les Roches and Abu Dhabi Hospitality Academy – Les Roches receive three prestigious 2025 ISTTE Awards

The International Society of Travel and Tourism Educators (ISTTE) has announced the recipients of its 2025 awards during its 44th Annual Conference, recognising exceptional contributions to global tourism and hospitality education.

This year, Les Roches received the 2025 ISTTE Institutional Achievement Award, while Professor Edmund Goh, Associate Dean of Research & Innovation at Abu Dhabi Hospitality Academy – Les Roches, was honoured with the 2025 ISTTE Heidi Sung Achievement Award and Best Working Paper Award. Professor Goh has also been recognised among the top 2% of researchers worldwide by Stanford University and Elsevier, and this marks his fifth consecutive year (2021-25) receiving this distinction.

Les Roches has been honoured with the award in recognition of its long-standing impact on travel and tourism education worldwide. In 2024, the institution achieved official recognition as a Swiss University of Applied Sciences Institute, a testament to its academic strength and industry relevance. That same year, Les Roches expanded its international footprint with the opening of a new campus in Abu Dhabi, reinforcing its commitment to delivering globally minded hospitality education in key markets.

In 2025, Les Roches was ranked No. 2 globally for Hospitality and Leisure Management by the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2025, further cementing its position as one of the world’s top institutions in its field. With more than 16,000 alumni contributing to the industry worldwide, the institution’s influence spans continents and generations.

Carlos Díez de la Lastra, CEO of Les Roches, said:

“These awards affirm the vision, dedication, and global impact of Les Roches over the past 70 years. From our roots in Switzerland to our growing presence in the Middle East and beyond, we remain committed to shaping the future of global hospitality education with innovation, excellence, and purpose.”

Additionally, the 2025 ISTTE Heidi Sung Achievement Award presented to Professor Goh celebrates a distinguished academic career that spans more than two decades. An accomplished scholar, Professor Goh has published over 150 academic papers and conference proceedings. His research has garnered more than 6,000 citations, with an H-index of 40 and an i10-index of 61 – metrics that reflect his sustained influence in the field.

Professor Goh and Sarah Belanger, Senior Practical Arts Instructor at Abu Dhabi Hospitality Academy – Les Roches, also received the 2025 ISTTE Best Working Paper Award for their project “Visualising the Sequence of Service AI-Generated Flowcharts”.

“I am humbled to receive the ISTTE Heidi Sung Achievement Award and inclusion in the top 2% of global scientists,” Professor Goh commented. “The recognitions reflect the many inspiring colleagues, students, and mentors I’ve had the privilege to work with throughout my career. I remain passionate about pushing the boundaries of knowledge and education to prepare future leaders for this dynamic industry.”

Professor Goh also serves on the editorial boards of 10 leading academic journals in hospitality and tourism. His service to the sector includes a term as Vice Chair of the Council for Australasian Tourism and Hospitality Education (CAUTHE), and as an external expert auditor for Australia’s Tertiary Education Quality and Standards Agency (TEQSA). He has also received multiple awards for teaching and research excellence throughout his career.

Abu Dhabi Hospitality Academy – Les Roches, which opened in September 2024, is a groundbreaking institution that sets a new standard in hospitality education by integrating global expertise with a deep-rooted emphasis on Emirati culture. As the first institution of its kind in the UAE, the Academy offers a Bachelor’s in Global Hospitality Management and has launched a Master of Science in International Hospitality Management in 2025, with a Master of Science in Sports Management and Events to follow in 2026. These programs feature a curriculum that includes specialised courses, providing students with a unique blend of international skills and local cultural knowledge.