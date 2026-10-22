London Interdisciplinary School joins emlyon as the French institution expands its presence in London

A shared vision for the future of higher education brings together one of Europe’s leading management schools and the UK’s pioneering interdisciplinary institution.

emlyon business school today announced that the London Interdisciplinary School (LIS) has joined emlyon, becoming the institution’s London-based interdisciplinary school and reinforcing emlyon’s ambition to build a Global Management & Tech University.

A shared ambition to redefine higher education for a complex world

By joining emlyon, LIS becomes part of an internationally recognised higher education institution while preserving the distinctive interdisciplinary approach that has made it one of the most innovative educational initiatives in the UK.

For emlyon, the addition of LIS strengthens its transformation beyond the traditional boundaries of a business school. For LIS, it provides the institutional backing, international reach and long-term resources needed to accelerate its development and expand its academic ambitions.

Both organisations have built their educational models around action-based learning, innovation, entrepreneurship and the ability to connect knowledge across fields to address complex real-world problems.

The next step in LIS’s journey from pioneering idea to major institution

Founded in London as the UK’s first purpose-built interdisciplinary higher education institution, LIS pioneers interdisciplinary education that connects the arts, sciences and technology to real-world challenges.

LIS currently welcomes students from 46 nationalities and reports graduate employment outcomes approaching 90 percent, while maintaining strong engagement with more than 200 employer partners. Its faculty includes academics with backgrounds at institutions such as Oxford, Cambridge, MIT and Harvard.

Under the integration, LIS will retain its distinctive identity, educational philosophy and academic independence while benefiting from the resources, expertise and international reach of emlyon. The integration secures a strong platform for the next phase of LIS’s development and growth across undergraduate, postgraduate and executive education.

Isabelle Huault, President and Dean of emlyon business school, said:

“LIS has developed one of the most innovative educational models in the United Kingdom. By bringing LIS into emlyon, we are not simply expanding geographically. We are reinforcing our conviction that the future of higher education lies in interdisciplinary learning, entrepreneurial thinking and the ability to bridge technology, management and society. Today’s most pressing challenges require graduates who can think across disciplines, combine technological understanding with human insight, and turn ideas into action,”

Ed Fidoe, LIS Founder and Executive Director says

“LIS was built on the recognition that complex challenges can’t be solved via a single discipline as technological, societal and environmental change reshape the world faster than any one field can keep up with the skills employers and students increasingly look for are cross-disciplinary: analytical and creative thinking, adaptability, and fluency with data and AI. Joining emlyon gives us the resources and international reach to build LIS. We’ve found a partner who shares our belief in connecting intellectual rigour with real-world experience.”

A major milestone in emlyon’s transformation into a Global Management & Tech University

For emlyon, the integration represents another step in a broader transformation that extends beyond the traditional boundaries of a business school. Alongside its campuses in Lyon, Paris and Shanghai, the London presence will support the development of new international programmes, student mobility opportunities and academic collaborations.

The London campus will also create new opportunities for the launch of emlyon programmes in the UK, while enabling the continued growth of LIS’s interdisciplinary portfolio. Future developments may include expanded student exchanges, joint degrees, new postgraduate offerings and collaboration between faculty members across both institutions.

Current and prospective students will continue to benefit from the distinctive LIS educational experience, now supported by the academic strength, financial stability and international network of emlyon, a higher education institution founded in 1872 and educating learners across Europe and Asia.

This integration builds on a relationship that began in 2023 and reflects a shared commitment to reimagining higher education for a rapidly changing world.