National Apprenticeship Week 2026: From call handler to trainee audiologist

Name: Amy-Jane Moutter

Age: 22

Apprenticeship: BSc (Hons) Audiology Practice

Placement: Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Gateshead Health NHS Foundation Trust

Graduating: August 2027

City/town of origin: Gateshead

It’s National Apprenticeship Week (Monday 9 January – Sunday 15 January) and we’re hearing from trainee audiologist Amy-Jane Moutter about how a University of Sunderland apprenticeship is preparing her for her future career as she climbs the healthcare ladder.

How did your healthcare journey start out and what inspired you to pursue audiology?

“I’m a local Gateshead lass, and I’ve only ever worked for Gateshead NHS Foundation Trust. My first ever job when I was 18 was a call hander for the Trust’s radiology department, then I moved across to rheumatology and audiology, answering phone calls from patients and dealing with appointments. I spent a lot of time speaking with audiology patients and that was what ultimately inspired me to pursue a career in that branch of healthcare science. I also have family members who use hearing aids, so I already had a good understanding of what audiology is.”

For those who don’t know, what does an audiologist do?

“An audiologist tests hearing and prescribes hearing aids. Audiology focuses on the diagnosis, management, and treatment of hearing and balance disorders in patients of all ages.I was always interested in it.”

Why did you choose the University of Sunderland?

“I knew I wanted to go back to university and felt like an apprenticeship, for me, would be more rewarding. So, when I found the University’s apprenticeship online, I was really happy to find that it would allow me to stay in my hometown and still work for the Trust. Everyone kind of knows each other, especially in audiology, and I love the community feel of working for the Trust, it’s like a big family. I went to a conference for all the trusts in the north-east, audiology colleagues were all in one room and everyone knew each other. So, the fact the apprenticeship gave me the opportunity to stay somewhere I love and feel passionate about, and the University itself isn’t far away from where I live, it felt like fate when it came up online. It was a no brainer, so I applied.”

What has the apprenticeship been like so far? Do you have any highlights?

“I’m really enjoying the apprenticeship, especially progressing from observing appointments to leading them and being more comfortable and confident to do it myself under the supervision of a mentor. I’ve always been quite a shy person and at the start I found it hard to even say hello to patients but now you can’t shut me up. The apprenticeship has really brought me out of my shell and given me the confidence and self-belief as well as the skills to do the job.”

What are the most challenging parts of your apprenticeship?

“I would say trying to balance university work with being on placement, but I have learned to adapt to that quite quickly, it just becomes the new normal. It also makes a big difference when you love what you do and I get fantastic support from the Trust and the University.”

How is the apprenticeship helping you prepare for a career as a healthcare science practitioner in NHS audiology?

“Well, what you do on the apprenticeship is essentially the job you will be doing after you qualify. I learn the theory for hearing tests at the University then put it into practise in an actual clinic, you’re learning and honing your skills out there in the real world. You’re also being paid, you earn while you learn which is a big motivator. We’re taught by experienced NHS scientists and researchers which equips you with the knowledge and experience to succeed. It’s a perfect mix of learning the science behind hearing and balance and developing your practical skills, for example, in assessing, managing and supporting patients.”

How important do you think apprenticeships are to local employers?

“I think it’s reassurance for employers that they’re going to have fully qualified and experienced staff once they’ve completed the apprenticeship. I know I’m going to stay here after I graduate. So, there’s that understanding that they’re going to have a new member of staff trained to their level at the end, which can only be a good thing. You get to know people, and you build relationships with people, with patients. It’s all about giving back to the community and town I’m from and feel proud of.”

Why would you recommend studying an apprenticeship at the University of Sunderland?

“Personally, I think an apprenticeship helps you develop your skills much quicker, and you gain that real-world experience while being paid. Before my apprenticeship, I worked for two months with the Trust already, so I had a general understanding of the line of healthcare I was interested in pursuing – but taking up this apprenticeship has been the best decision I could’ve made to expand on that existing knowledge and open the doors to my dream career.”

All this week, the University of Sunderland is shining a light on the inspirational work of its apprentices, partners and staff, and showcasing the impact apprenticeships can have on communities, local businesses and regional economies.

The University launched its higher and degree apprenticeships programme in 2017.

Starting with just a handful of employers, the University scheme has grown year on year, now partnering with more than 150 organisations. There are currentlyjust under 1,000 apprentices on a higher and degree apprenticeship programme covering a range of sectors and job roles with over 325 enrolments so far this year.