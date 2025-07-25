New Carnegie Conference and Events Centre to open at Dunfermline City Campus

Fife College has revealed details of its state-of-the-art Carnegie Conference and Events Centre (CCEC), set to open within the new Dunfermline City Campus later this year.

The CCEC will stand as a flagship events venue in Fife, boasting four event spaces, seven additional versatile meeting rooms, and capacity for up to 1,000 delegates. It will also feature a spacious central atrium, ideal for exhibitions, networking events, and large-scale gatherings beyond college hours.

In addition to these enhancements, the Centre also promises a premium guest experience with modern furnishings, dedicated relaxation spaces, and a high-quality hospitality offering. Amenities will include free on-site parking, free Wi-Fi, and updated catering menus to suit a wide range of tastes and events.

Replacing the Carnegie Conference Centre at the College’s current Dunfermline Campus, the new Centre represents a significant upgrade in facilities and visitor experience, marking a new era for one of the region’s foremost conference and events venues.

Jim Metcalfe, Fife College Principal, said:

“We are excited to share more details about the new Carnegie Conference and Events Centre at our Dunfermline City Campus. “This exceptional facility forms part of the campus’s wider offering to help local organisations and businesses thrive, which also includes access to industry-standard workshops, modern learning environments, and an immersive training skills centre. “We look forward to welcoming organisations, businesses and guests from across the region and beyond as we prepare to open our doors later this year.”

As the move to the new campus draws nearer, the Conference and Events team are already taking bookings for future events and preparing to welcome guests to the new Centre.

Fife College’s Dunfermline City Campus, which will welcome students later this year, is part of the new Dunfermline Learning Campus. The pioneering integrated project will bring together Fife College, St Columba’s RC High School, and Woodmill High School in a purpose-built, collaborative new campus.

The College’s Dunfermline City Campus is the first net-zero-ready tertiary education building in Scotland and has attracted national attention for its sustainable design and construction. The project, being delivered by Balfour Beatty, recently set a new benchmark for low-carbon building in the education sector with the campus achieving an industry-leading embodied carbon footprint across all three buildings, significantly below initial targets.

A pathfinder project for the Net Zero Public Sector Buildings Standard in Scotland, sustainability has been integral to the Dunfermline City Campus from the outset, with cutting-edge construction techniques used to significantly reduce embodied carbon emissions.