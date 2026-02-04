Paving inclusive Pathways into Employment

The University of Sunderland has launched a joint report examining how to improve employment opportunities for people living in the region’s most deprived communities.

Workforce Skills Research – Creating Pathways into Employment and delivering the skills workforce of tomorrow: insights from the North East of England and beyond has been jointly created by the University’s Institute for Economic and Social Inclusion and Kada Research Limited, an economic development consultancy based in the north-east and South Yorkshire.

Funded by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) and Sunderland City Council, the report examines alternative approaches to addressing skills and economic inactivity and highlights the importance of creating Pathways into Employment for those from marginalised and disadvantaged backgrounds.

The report highlights barriers to a thriving, inclusive labour market and sets out how regions like the north-east can create real Pathways into Employment and equip workers with the skills demanded by an evolving and growing economy.

Professor Graham Thrower, Head of The Institute for Economic and Social Inclusion at the University of Sunderland, said:

“The north-east is often rightly said to have great people, but sadly we are not always great with people.

“The region continues to attract global inward investment, create world class opportunities and grow its economy. However, there are some communities that, due to compounding factors of disadvantage, find it hard to access these life opportunities.

“For us, and I know for the North East Combined Authority (NECA) and Sunderland City Council, it is vital that we create more effective Pathways into Employment and address the barriers that many people in our region face. This Workforce Skills Research is an important addition to the conversation around this important challenge.”

Sam Nair, Director at Kada Research, said:

“Creating pathways to work and shared prosperity are challenges facing policymakers around the UK and reports like Workforce Skills Research are important for sharing knowledge about policy responses.

“Based in the north-east, we have engaged employer and community organisations across the region, as part of our work on NECA’s UKSPF and Economic Inactivity Trailblazer programmes, and see first-hand the difference they make to people and communities. Therefore, we are pleased to see this report being launched and contributing to the region’s policy response.”

On Thursday 26 February, the University is hosting Understanding the Skills Landscape at Hope Street Xchange, City Campus, which will see Professor Thrower lead a discussion on how the Workforce Skills Research informs and aligns with Sunderland City Council’s approach to skills.

Read the full report here.

Conducting the research for the University of Sunderland were Professor Thrower (who is also an LPIP (Local Policy Innovation Partnership) Hub Fellow at the University of Birmingham), Dr Laura McGinty and Mark Armstrong. For Kada Research Limited, Sam Nair, Emily Rimmer, Siena Gosrani and Dr Sophie Negus.