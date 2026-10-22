Perfectionist students are more likely to develop depression and anxiety

The discrepancy between a student’s standards and their perceived performance increases the likelihood of them having higher anxiety levels, and in time, higher levels of depression, according to new research from Nyenrode Business University.

The study found that students who experience perfectionism discrepancy will lead to increased anxiety levels. This is linked to the fact that they feel what they do isn’t good enough, their performance doesn’t align with their standards, they are rarely satisfied with their performance, or often feel disappointed after completing a task. It is the discrepancy they experience which causes their anxiety, rather than a student setting themselves high standards.

The research, led by PhD candidate, Yoy Bergs, and her colleagues at Nyenrode Business University identified trajectories of anxiety development in university students and how these can lead to increased levels of depressive symptoms in a student’s graduation year.

Their study of 238 students found that anxiety experiences typically fall into three trajectories: Stable Low (50%), Stable Medium (45%), and Stable High (6%). Students in the low anxiety group were less likely to experience depression in their final year studying, while those in medium or high levels of anxiety were more likely to experience depression.

The study noted that perfectionism discrepancy at the start of university in a student’s first year, increased the likelihood of developing stable medium, or stable high anxiety over time.

The researchers noted that this difference in anxiety between the groups is likely because students in the Stable Low group may have had a stable support network and effective coping mechanisms to help manage academic stress. This acted as a buffer, preventing their anxiety from escalating. In contrast, those in Stable High had fewer resources, so were more vulnerable to stress, which increased their risk of developing depression.

Going forward, the researchers argue that targeted interventions are crucial to combat the anxiety and depression students face.

For example, higher education institutions should offer personalised counselling for students who consistently have high anxiety; interventions which focus on perfectionism discrepancies and resource-building initiatives will help improve students’ mental wellbeing.