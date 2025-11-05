The University of Salford’s SILKS Pro Bono Law Clinic highlights rising need for free legal advice across housing, family, and employment law.

The University of Salford’s SILKS Pro Bono Law Clinic has reported record levels of demand for free legal advice this year, with overall referrals up 7% on 2024 and housing-related cases rising by 14%, even with two months remaining in the year.

The increase comes as the Renters’ Rights Bill – described by government as a “generational upgrade” to renting in England – becomes law, with its key measures expected to come into effect over the next year. The legislation promises to ban “no-fault” evictions, strengthen tenant protections, and introduce new safety standards, all of which are likely to increase demand for legal guidance as tenants and landlords adjust to the changes.

The new figures are being released to mark Pro Bono Week 2025 (between 3 and 7 November), which celebrates the voluntary contribution of the legal profession across the UK. This year’s theme, “Pro Bono in Action”, focuses on how free legal work transforms lives – something the Salford-based clinic sees every week.

SILKS, which provides free legal advice on housing, family and employment law, handled more than 400 enquiries in 2025 – its highest total since records began. While the overall number of cases remains modest, the data highlights a clear upward trend across the region:

Housing enquiries rose by 14% , now accounting for almost half of all cases.

, now accounting for almost half of all cases. Employment enquiries increased by more than 140% , reflecting growing uncertainty in the job market and additional resource within the team to support these enquiries.

, reflecting growing uncertainty in the job market and additional resource within the team to support these enquiries. Family law cases remained stable, underlining ongoing demand in this area.

Wendy Jones, Law Lecturer, Solicitor, and SILKS Clinic Coordinator at the University of Salford, said:

“We’ve continued to see a steady increase in people coming to us for help, particularly around housing issues. While many of the reforms in the new Renters’ Rights Bill are very welcome, people will need support to understand what those changes mean in practice.

“Already, we’re seeing tenants worried about poor conditions or unsure of their rights. Access to clear, practical legal advice can make a huge difference – and for many, services like ours are the only place they can get it.”

Housing remains the most common area of enquiry, with problems often linked to damp, mould and general disrepair – issues likely to worsen over the colder months. The introduction of Awaab’s Law, following the tragic death of two-year-old Awaab Ishak, has shone a light on unsafe housing conditions, and the legislation is expected to extend protections to the private rented sector.

Wendy added:

“The North West continues to face real challenges in housing quality. Our clinic helps people understand their rights and take steps to improve their circumstances, and that’s something we’re incredibly proud of.”

Beyond housing, SILKS provides vital support in family and employment law. Wendy, who leads the family service, said:

“We see clients going through very difficult situations, from child arrangements to separation. Offering free, reliable advice really matters, and it’s also invaluable for our students, who gain hands-on experience applying what they’ve learned.”

Sean Ell, overseeing civil and employment work, added:

“We’ve seen a marked increase in employment-related queries this year from redundancy to unpaid wages. For people already under financial pressure, pro bono support can be life changing.”

Based in the University’s Maxwell Building, SILKS runs free, appointment-only advice sessions every Tuesday and Thursday. The service is delivered by the University’s academic solicitors and barristers and supervised law students.

“Pro bono is a win-win,” Wendy concluded. “Our students gain real-world experience while helping people in the community who otherwise wouldn’t have access to legal advice. It’s an opportunity to make a genuine difference, and that’s something we value enormously.”