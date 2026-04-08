Student start-ups take centre stage at business launch and awards event

Almost 20 new business ventures developed by students, ranging from technology tracking food expiry dates to inventive storage solutions, were launched at a University of Chester event.

Students from the University’s Business School showcased their entrepreneurial creativity and innovation at the Business Launch Event 2026, held at the Riverside Innovation Centre this month (March).

The event brought together more than 60 students across 18 start-up teams, each presenting newly-developed business initiatives to an audience of staff, students and guests from the business world.

The showcase provided students with the opportunity to pitch their ideas, demonstrate prototypes, and respond to questions from an interview panel.

Held to celebrate student enterprise and entrepreneurial thinking, teams presented solutions addressing sustainability, digital innovation, social connection, and everyday consumer challenges.

Following the business stand presentations and interviews, several teams were recognised for outstanding achievement across different categories.

The 2026 award winners were:

Enterprise of the Year – HUK, a 3D-printed storage solution designed to keep bags off the floor to support health and safety and save space.

HUK, a 3D-printed storage solution designed to keep bags off the floor to support health and safety and save space. Green Enterprise of the Year – MatSwap, a digital platform for the resale and reuse of building and construction materials, helping reduce waste within the construction industry.

MatSwap, a digital platform for the resale and reuse of building and construction materials, helping reduce waste within the construction industry. Social Enterprise of the Year – Blossom, an app designed to help students and individuals find friendships when moving to new areas or starting university, supporting social connection and wellbeing.

Blossom, an app designed to help students and individuals find friendships when moving to new areas or starting university, supporting social connection and wellbeing. Marketing Excellence Award – Eirene, a bag-organisation solution to simplify everyday organisation, recognised for the team’s strong brand identity and marketing strategy.

Eirene, a bag-organisation solution to simplify everyday organisation, recognised for the team’s strong brand identity and marketing strategy. Technology and Innovation Excellence Award – Shelf-Life, a smart fridge component and companion app that tracks food expiry dates and helps reduce household food waste.

Students presented their ventures to a range of visitors from across the University and the wider entrepreneurial community, including:

Kirstie Simpson, Dean of Chester Business School

David Acquaye, Head of the Business, Management, Accounting and Finance Division

Amber Gaffoor, Venture and Volunteers Lead

Amy Butt, Sustainability Engagement Coordinator

Rebecca Falcon, Senior Lecturer in Product Design and CAID

Jade Lucinda McArdle, Entrepreneur and Business School alumna

Alex Sawyer, Entrepreneur and Business School alumnus

Aadhi Agilan, Entrepreneur and University of Chester alumnus

Members of the University of Chester Business Society and Entrepreneurship Society were also in attendance, contributing to the vibrant and supportive atmosphere.

The businesses have been developed while studying the Creative Entrepreneurship module which is embedded in a range of Chester Business School courses including BA Business Management.

Cheryl Sørensen, Senior Lecturer at the University of Chester, said:

“The event highlights the University of Chester’s continued commitment to developing entrepreneurial skills and supporting students in transforming innovative ideas into viable ventures. By presenting their concepts to industry professionals and receiving direct feedback, students gain valuable experience in pitching, critical thinking, and venture development.”

She added that the event demonstrated how such learning opportunities allowed students to apply their academic knowledge in real-world contexts while building confidence, creativity, and professional networks.

The Business Launch Event is one of many initiatives at the University helping entrepreneurs to flourish. These include the free Enterprise Launchpad two-day event in Chester city centre, to be hosted by the University’s Careers and Employability team, from April 21 to 22.

The Enterprise Launchpad is part of the University’s Venture Programme which supports students and graduates in developing their business ideas and skills, providing workshops led by entrepreneurs, online sessions, mentorship opportunities and the annual Venture Pitch event where participants compete for start-up funding and prizes.