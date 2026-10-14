Students challenged by McDonald’s UK&I to rethink recycling in UK-wide competition

Students across the UK are being challenged to help reshape the future of recycling, as part of a new national competition launched by the University of Derby in partnership with McDonald’s UK&I.

The initiative invites post-16 students to design innovative waste solutions for McDonald’s restaurants nationwide.

Open to individuals or teams, the McDonald’s UK&I Change Challenge 2026 encourages students to help close the loop on waste by developing new ideas for its recycling points, to make them easier to use or share more information about what happens to the waste, encouraging customers to recycle more effectively.

Students aged 16-18 years old are being asked to submit their ideas as a three-minute video, showcasing design improvements, incentives or new ways to help the public engage with recycling while visiting restaurants.

The winning entry will receive a £500 prize to kickstart their project at school or home, and the top five finalists will be invited to a VIP awards ceremony at the University of Derby in Spring 2027.

The competition reflects growing environmental awareness among young people. According to the 2025 Children’s People and Nature Survey, 85% of children and young people agree that looking after the environment is important, with 89% saying they want to do more.

Professor Kathryn Mitchell CBE DL, Vice-Chancellor and Chief Executive of the University of Derby, said:

“This competition offers students a valuable opportunity to channel their creativity and innovative thinking into an applied project brief set by an established brand.

“By working with McDonald’s UK & I, we are connecting education and industry in a meaningful way. We are giving young people, our future changemakers, a platform to share ideas, develop essential skills, and shape practical solutions. These contributions could influence how millions of customers recycle every day, creating a long-term positive impact on our planet.”

A representative from McDonald’s UK&I will sit on the judging panel alongside University of Derby experts, ensuring students’ ideas are reviewed by both academic and industry professionals.

Helen McFarlane, Sustainability Manager, McDonald’s UK&I, said:

“As one of the UK’s leading employers of young people, we’re committed to nurturing the next generation of talent. This competition recognises the valuable insights young people can bring when it comes to creative thinking and problem solving in an increasingly important area of our business, waste circularity. We’re excited to see the innovative ideas students develop, and there’s every possibility their solutions could help shape our future operations.”

The competition forms part of an ongoing partnership between the University of Derby and McDonald’s UK&I, following the launch of the Institute of Carbonomics last year.

The Institute, which is the first of its kind in the UK, will accelerate innovation in carbon economics, transform supply chains and drive measurable, real-world solutions that deliver carbon reduction at scale.

The University of Derby is committed to creating positive social, cultural, economic, health and environmental impact through its teaching, research, and civic activity. The University holds a Bronze Watermark from the National Co-ordinating Centre for Public Engagement (NCCPE), recognising its commitment to embedding public engagement across its work and strengthening partnerships with communities and stakeholders.