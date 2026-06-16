Sunderland AFC star Luke O’Nien awarded honorary degree by the University of Sunderland

Black Cats’ star, Luke O’Nien, is set to secure a winning result of a different kind when he picks up an honorary award from the University of Sunderland this summer.

In recognition of his outstanding contribution to the city, both on and off the field, the SAFC player will be awarded an Honorary Doctorate of Sport during this July’s graduation ceremonies at The Fire Station in the city centre.

Luke joined Sunderland in 2018 and has since become one of the team’s most enduring and admired figures. He is also one of the small number of players in Sunderland’s history to have played in more than 300 matches for the club.

The honour reflects the University’s tradition of recognising individuals who have made exceptional contributions in their fields. Previous honorary awardees have included sporting, cultural and scientific leaders celebrated for inspiring future generations.

Luke said: “I don’t think I can find the words to express what it means.

“I came here to play football and get the club back to the Premier League, and every time people thank me, I’m like – no, thank YOU. You guys took me on and gave me the opportunity.

“You gave me time and space to learn and grow as a player and as a dad. You guys have given me the life that I’ve always wanted, on and off the pitch.

“I’ve turned up and given my everything but without the community here I wouldn’t have this opportunity. I am unbelievably grateful and I will make sure that I will do my best to keep contributing to the Sunderland community the best I can.”

Sir David Bell, Vice-Chancellor and Chief Executive at the University of Sunderland, said: “Luke is someone who embodies the very best of Sunderland’s spirit; talented, hardworking, resilient community‑minded and relentlessly positive.

Quite rightly, people refer to Luke as ‘Mr Sunderland’ and it is highly appropriate that the city’s university now recognises his outstanding achievements.”

Throughout his career, Luke has demonstrated a passion for personal growth, leadership and mental resilience. His influence continues to extend beyond football as he champions a mindset grounded in positivity and perseverance.

Luke added: “One of the most important things in life is human connection and hearing people’s stories of where they’ve come from and where they’re going.

“I think everybody is carrying something that nobody else can see. We all have challenges, we all have setbacks and we all have moments when life feels heavy.

“Sometimes the best thing you can do is take the time to listen – not to judge, not to solve the problem, just to understand.

“When people feel seen, heard and supported, incredible things can happen.”

The University’s graduations will take place during the week of 6 July 2026, the first to be held during the summer at The Fire Station venue in the heart of the city.

The ceremonies will be a week-long celebration of the achievements of the Class of 2026, extending into a city-wide celebration, creating a huge economic boost for the city’s hotels, bars, restaurants, and hospitality venues.